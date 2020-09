View this post on Instagram

Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun!! Thanku @ektarkapoor @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal @tanusridgupta @muktadhond @aakanshashukla0803 @varunthebabbar @shadabpeshimam @muzzudesai @khwaja_mughal13 for making me part of the show ❤️ And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters, but of course, Anupam will always hold a special place in my heart! #KZK2Fam ❤️#kasautiizindagiikay2 #kasautiizindagiikay #anupam

