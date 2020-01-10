पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:सलमान खान जल्द ही करेंगे वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, बॉलीवुड से जुड़े विवादित सवालों से बचने के लिए लिया ये बड़ा फैसला

आने वाले कुछ दिन में बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सलमान खान जल्द ही अपने आगामी विवादित रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 14' की घोषणा करने वाले हैं। ये घोषणा वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिये की जाएगी जहां सलमान शो से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें पत्रकारों के सामने रखेंगे। गौर फरमाने की बात ये है कि इस वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में अभिनेता पत्रकारों के कोई भी सवाल का जवाब लाइव नहीं देंगे। सूत्रों की मानें तो सलमान फिलहाल बॉलीवुड में चल रही हलचल से जुड़े किसी भी सवालों का जवाब देकर चर्चा का विषय नहीं बनना चाहते हैं।

किसी भी सवाल पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देकर चर्चा में नहीं आना चाहते हैं:

शो से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं, "टीम ने पहले से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में मौजूद होने वाले पत्रकारों से सवालों की लिस्ट मांग ली हैं। इन दिनों बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री काफी कन्ट्रोवर्सी से घिरी हुई हैं, नेपोटिज्म से लेकर ड्रग्स मामले तक -लोग सवाल कर रहे हैं कि बॉलीवुड वास्तव में कैसे काम करता है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दुखद निधन ने बॉलीवुड के उन तरीकों पर सवाल उठाया है, जिनकी दर्शकों ने कल्पना नहीं की होगी। सलमान फिलहाल इन मुद्दों से जुड़े किसी भी सवालों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देकर चर्चा में नहीं आना चाहते हैं। सवाल केवल शो यानि की बिग बॉस 14 तक ही सीमित रहेंगे। वास्तव में पूरे वर्चुअल प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान, पत्रकारों के माइक को भी म्यूट रखा जाएगा।"

केवल रिकॉर्डेड प्रश्नों के साथ आगे बढ़ने का फैसला:

बता दें कि सलमान खान को जोधपुर अदालत ने 28 सितंबर, 2020 को काले हिरण शिकार और आर्म्स एक्ट प्रकरण के मामले में पेश होने के लिए कहा है। इस मामले से संबंधित किसी भी प्रकार के प्रश्न से उन्हें दूर रखने की कोशिश भी की जा रही है और इसीलिए टीम ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में केवल रिकॉर्डेड प्रश्नों के साथ आगे बढ़ने का फैसला लिया हैं।

बताते चलें कि सेट की कुछ तस्वीरें भी पहले ही सामने आ चुकी हैं। 3 अक्टूबर को शो का ग्रैंड प्रीमियर होने जा रहा है जिसमें शामिल होने वाले कई सेलेब्स के नाम भी लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं।

