पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

'ससुराल सिमर का' के एक्टर का निधन:नहीं रहे अभिनेता आशीष रॉय, किडनी की बीमारी और आर्थिक तंगी से जूझते हुए घर में ही ली अंतिम सांस

3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभिनेता के अलावा आशीष रॉय एक वॉयस ओवर आर्टिस्ट भी थे। उन्होंने हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'जोकर' के हिंदी वर्जन में अपनी आवाज भी दी थी।

'ससुराल सिमर का' जैसे टीवी सीरियल्स में नजर आए अभिनेता आशीष रॉय का मुंबई में निधन हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि 24 नवंबर को सुबह करीब 4 बजे 55 साल के अभिनेता की मौत किडनी फेल होने की वजह से हुई। उन्होंने अपने घर में ही अंतिम सांस ली। आशीष पिछले कुछ सालों से किडनी की बिमारी से जूझ रहे थे और उनके पास इलाज के पैसे नहीं थे। पिछले एक साल में वे कई बार सोशल मीडिया के जरिए लोगों से आर्थिक मदद मांग चुके थे।

करीबी दोस्त ने की निधन की पुष्टि

आशीष के करीबी दोस्त सूरज थापर ने उनके निधन की खबर की पुष्टि की। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में सूरज ने बताया, "पिछले कुछ सालों से आशीष किडनी की बीमारी से लड़ रहे थे। वे अपने पैर पर फिर से खड़े होने की काफी कोशिश कर रहे थे और एक हद तक कामयाब भी हो चुके थे। दोनों किडनी खराब होने के बावजूद वे अपना इलाज करवा रहे थे और लोगों से काम मांग रहे थे।"

काम करने वाले की गोद में ली अंतिम सांस

सूरज ने आगे कहा, "कलर्स चैनल के साथ एक शो की बातचीत भी चल रही थी और कुछ दिनों पहले डबिंग भी किया था। अचानक आज सुबह तकरीबन 3.30 बजे उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई। उन्हें छाती में बहुत दर्द महसूस। जो लड़का उनके साथ रहता है, उसे उन्होंने अपने दर्द के बारे बताया था। लड़के से बातचीत के दौरान ही उसकी गोद में उनकी मौत हो गई।"

'परिवार में बहन के अलावा कोई नहीं है'

सूरज बताते है, "आशीष के परिवार में उनकी बहन के अलावा कोई नहीं है। वे कोलकाता में रहती है। कोलकाता से मुंबई डायरेक्ट फ्लाइट न होने की वजह से वे आज शाम तक यहां पहुंचेंगी। तकरीबन 7 बजे आशीष का अंतिम संस्कार होगा।"

आर्थिक तंगी के चलते नहीं करा पाए इलाज

तकरीबन 6 महीने पहले, आशीष ने अपने जन्मदिन पर ही मौत की गुहार लगाई थी। आर्थिक तंगी के चलते वे अपने इलाज का खर्च नहीं उठा पा रहे थे। उस वक्त दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में आशीष ने बताया था- आज (18 मई) मेरा जन्मदिन और मैं इस माहौल में तड़प रहा हूं। मुझसे चला भी नहीं जा रहा। दो दिन पहले मैंने कई डॉक्टर्स को संपर्क किया। लेकिन किसी ने मदद नहीं की।

काफी मिन्नतों के बाद एक पुराने करीबी डॉक्टर इलाज के लिए तैयार हुए। ट्रीटमेंट पर अब तक तकरीबन 4 लाख रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं। पिछले 8 महीने से कोई कमाई नहीं हुई है। इसलिए मैंने इलाज बीच में ही छोड़ने का फैसला ले लिया हैं। घर जाकर मर गया तो भी गम नहीं।

फिलहाल, मुझे पैसों के मामले में किसी का सपोर्ट नहीं मिल रहा है। मेरी जिंदगीभर की जमापूंजी खर्च हो चुकी है। अब ऐसी जिंदगी काटना बहुत मुश्किल है। भगवान उठा ले मुझे।

इन सीरियल्स में भी किया था काम

आशीष ने 'ससुराल सिमर का' के अलावा 'बनेगी अपनी बात', 'व्योमकेश बख्शी', 'यस बॉस', 'बा बहू और बेबी', 'मेरे अंगने में', 'कुछ रंग प्यार के ऐसे भी' और 'आरंभ' जैसे दर्जनों टीवी शोज में भी काम किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें