पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Shilpa Shinde Refuses To Go To The Bigg Boss 14 Show, Unhappy With The Entry Of Ex Contestants, Saying, 'This Is Unfair For The Existing People'

बिग बॉस 14:शिल्पा शिंदे ने किया शो में जाने से इनकार, एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स की एंट्री से नाखुश होकर कहा, 'ये मौजूदा लोगों के लिए अनफेयर है'

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर रियलिटी शो में कुछ नए चेहरों की वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री हुई है जिसके बाद कुछ अन्य सदस्य समय-समय पर घर में एंट्री लेंगे। इस बीच खबरें हैं कि सीनियर कंटेस्टेंट सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, हिना खान और गौहर खान के बाद बिग बॉस 11 की विनर शिल्पा शिंदे भी दीवाली के खास मौके पर घर में एंट्री लेंगी हांलाकि एक्ट्रेस ने इससे इनकार कर दिया है। उनका मानना है कि सीनियर खिलाड़ियों का घर में जाना शो के मौजूदा कंटेस्टेंट्स के लिए अनफेयर है।

हाल ही में आई टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार शिल्पा ने कहा, मैं इस सीजन घर में एंट्री नहीं ले रही हूं क्योंकि मैंने हमेशा के लिए शो से आगे बढ़ गई हूं। फिलहाल में किसी दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट का हिस्सा हूं जो काफी बढ़ा है। मुझे अलग-अलग काम करना पसंद है। किसी काम को बार-बार दोहराना मुझे पसंद नहीं। मेरे दर्शकों ने मुझे हमेशा अलग अवतार में देखा है और मेरा अपकमिंग अवतार भी दर्शकों के लिए बड़ा सरप्राइज होगा।

पुराने कंटेस्टेंट्स को बार-बार क्यों बुलाते हैं- शिल्पा

शिल्पा शिंदे 11वां सीजन जीतने के बाद बिग बॉस 12 में एक टास्क के लिए मेहमान बनकर पहुंच चुकी हैं। इस दौरान विकास गुप्ता भी उनके साथ शो में आए थे जिसके बाद से ही शिल्पा शो से अलग हो चुकी हैं। इस पर एक्ट्रेस का कहना है, मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि पुराने कंटेस्टेंट्स को बार-बार शो में क्यों बुलाया जाता है। मैं वाकई जानना चाहती हूं कि क्या ये शो के मौजूदा कंटेस्टेंट्स के लिए अनफेयर नहीं है।

शिल्पा के अलावा काम्या पंजाबी और शेफाली बग्गा जैसे शो के कई सीनियर कंटेस्टेंट ने पुराने सदस्यों को देखने पर नाराजगी जताई थी। कई लोगों का मानना है कि शुरुआती हफ्तों में महज पुराने कंटेस्टेंट का झगड़ा और टास्क दिखाया जा रहा था जिससे नए सदस्यों की छवि खुलकर बाहर नहीं आई। हालांकि तीनों तूफानी सीनियर्स के बाहर होने के बाद सबका गेम समझ आ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें