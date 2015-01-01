पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलवान वैली झड़प पर पहला प्रोजेक्ट:कारगिल में -12 डिग्री के बीच चल रही वेबसीरीज LAC की शूटिंग, बिग बॉस फेम निशांत सिंह मलखानी निभाएंगे लीड रोल

30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
एक्टर निशांत सिंह मलखानी, जिनको बिग बॉस में देखा गया था, वे इन दिनों LAC (लाइन ऑफ़ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल) नाम की एक वेब फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग कारगिल के मैदानों पर की जा रही है जिसमें वे सेना के अधिकारी की भूमिका निभाते दिखेंगे। वेब सीरीज गलवान में चीन और भारत के बीच हुई झड़प पर बनी पहली आधिकारिक फिल्म है।

पहली वन शॉट मूवी भी होगी LAC
निशांत बताते हैं, “यह बॉलीवुड की पहली वन शॉट फिल्म है। यह हॉलीवुड फिल्म '1917' की तरह है जो बिना किसी कट के 90 मिनट तक चलती है। इस फिल्म को बनाने के लिए उसी तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। यह कहानी 2020 में गलवान घाटी पर बेस्ड है जब चीनी सेना भारतीय क्षेत्र पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश में थी। मेरा किरदार उस अधिकारी का है जो चीनी सेना को निष्क्रिय करने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण था। यह रोल निभाना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात है।"

-12 डिग्री में चल रही है शूटिंग
कारगिल के तापमान में शूट करने के बारे में निशांत बताते हैं, "शूटिंग कारगिल के ऐसे इलाके में हो रही है जहां बहुत ठंड है। तापमान -13, -12 डिग्री तक नीचे चला जाता है। ऐसे में शूटिंग बहुत मुश्किल है। हमारे सैनिक ऐसे मौसम में हमारी रक्षा करते हैं यह बहुत आश्चर्यजनक है। हम रात में शांति से सो रहे होते हैं और वे हमारी रक्षा करने में जुटे रहते हैं। मैं हमारी सशस्त्र सेनाओं को सलाम करता हूं।"

नितिन कुमार गुप्ता, चित्रा वकिल शर्मा और निवेदिता बसु की ये फिल्म जनवरी 2021 में रिलीज होगी।

