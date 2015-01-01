पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Shweta Tiwari’s Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Shares Video In Which Actress Is Seen Preventing Their Son Reyansh From Meeting Him

श्वेता तिवारी के पति का दर्द:अभिनव कोहली ने मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई बेटे से मिलाने की गुहार, वीडियो शेयर कर बताया श्वेता कैसे उन्हें रोक रहीं

4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्वेता तिवारी के दूसरे पति अभिनव कोहली अपने बेटे रेयांश से मिलने के लिए कोई कसर बाकी नहीं छोड़ना चाहते। सोमवार को उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक के बाद एक पांच वीडियो शेयर किए हैं, जिनमें उनकी पत्नी श्वेता तिवारी बेटे को उनसे मिलने से रोकती नजर आ रही हैं। अभिनव ने आरोप लगाया है कि श्वेता ने रेयांश को होटल के कमरे में छुपाया हुआ था।

मुख्यमंत्री से लगाई गुहार

अभिनव ने पहले वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा है, "किसी और के नाम से रूम लिया हुआ था। उदासी की बात है कि एक बाप को पुलिस उसके बच्चे से दो पल के लिए भी नहीं मिलवा पाई। अब तो वहां से भी भाग गई होगी, इतनी मुश्किल से ढूंढा था। उद्धव साहब (महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे) और मिसेज उद्धव साहब कृपया दखल दीजिए। पिता के तौर मैं बहुत कुछ सह रहा हूं। मुझे मेरे बच्चे से मिलने में मदद करें।"

'मैं दरवाजे पर बेल बजाता रहा'

अभिनव ने दूसरे वीडियो के साथ लिखा है, "जिस दिन बेबी को मुझे थोड़ी देर के लिए मिलाया और फिर गायब हो गई और मैं दरवाजे पर बेल बजाता रहा। ये उस दोपहर का वीडियो है और बेबी बोल रहा है तुम होटल नहीं आए।" उन्होंने तीसरे वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा- 'उसी दिन।'

View this post on Instagram

Ussi din Same Day

A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on Nov 8, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

'बच्चा लेके भाग गई, ताकि मिल न सके'

चौथे वीडियो के साथ अभिनव ने लिखा है, "मैंने घर आने दिया, जब बच्चा मना करता था। जितनी देर चाहा उतनी देर कन्विन्स करने दिया। बच्चे के सोने तक तुम रहती थीं और मेरे साथ क्या किया? घर में घुसने नहीं दिया। और फिर बच्चा लेके भाग गई, ताकि वो मुझे मिल न सके और सोचे कि मैं ही मिलने नहीं आ रहा।"

'मेरी अच्छाई का फायदा उठाया'

पांचवें और अंतिम वीडियो में अभिनव लिखते हैं, "मेरी अच्छाई का फायदा उठाया। मई से सितंबर तक दूर रखा, कोरोना हुआ तो बच्चा दे दिया। जब बच्चा नहीं आना चाहता था, तब मैंने बोला आओ, उसे समझाओ और प्यार से ले जाओ। और मुझे क्या मिला? बच्चे से छीन लिया।"

श्वेता को लीगल नोटिस भेज चुके अभिनव

पिछले दिनों एक इंटरव्यू में अभिनव ने कहा था कि उन्होंने परेशान होकर श्वेता को लीगल नोटिस भेजा है, जिसका जवाब 14 दिन के अंदर देना पड़ेगा। अगर वे ऐसा नहीं करती हैं तो उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई होगी।

25 अक्टूबर तक अभिनव के साथ था रेयांश

अभिनव का कहना है कि श्वेता तिवारी को कोरोना होने के चलते बेटा रेयांश 40 दिनों तक उनके ही साथ था। 25 अक्टूबर को श्वेता उसे जबरदस्ती अपने साथ ले गईं। श्वेता ने एक हफ्ते तक बेटे की बात अभिनव से नहीं करवाई और न ही बताया कि वो कहां है।

अभिनव श्वेता के शो (मेरे डैड की दुल्हन) के सेट भी पहुंचे थे, लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। एक हफ्ते बाद श्वेता ने बीते सोमवार (2 नवंबर) को दोनों की महज कुछ मिनट ही मुलाकात करवाई थी।

दबे शब्दों में अभिनव ने दी धमकी

2 नवंबर को बेटे से मिलने के बाद अभिनव दोबारा श्वेता के घर पहुंचे थे, जहां किसी ने भी दरवाजा ही नहीं खोला। इस बात से नाराज होकर अभिनव घर के बाहर से लाइव आए थे और कहा था, "कुछ देर पहले मैं बेटे से मिला था। वो काफी डरा और सहमा हुआ था। ये लोग ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं। किसी इंसान को इतना परेशान कर दो और थका दो कि वो हेल्पलेस होकर कुछ गलत कर बैठे।"

गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल श्वेता ने अभिनव के खिलाफ घरेलू हिंसा की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी जिसके बाद से ही दोनों अलग रह रहे हैं।

