Kissi aur ke naam se room liya hua tha. She had taken the room in somebody else name. Udaasi ki baat hai ki ek baap ko Police uske bache se do pal ke liye bhi nahin milwa pai. The sad part is that the Police could not make me even see my boy. Ab toh woh wahaan se bhi bhaag gayi hogi itni muskil se dhoonda tha. She must have run away from there also by now with my baby. Udhav Saheb, Mrs. Udhav Saheb as a parent please intervene I am suffering as a father. Help me meet my boy. 🙏

A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:59pm PST