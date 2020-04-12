Change Cookies Settings

फैंस का प्यार / ट्विटर पर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का जलवा, 5 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट के बाद फैंस ने ट्रेंड करवाया #SidHeartsUnitedForSid

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 12, 2020, 09:04 PM IST

मुंबई. 'बिग बॉस 13' विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला हमेशा से ही लोगों का दिल जीतते आए हैं। शायद यही कारण है कि सिध्दार्थ की तगड़ी फैन फॉलोविंग देखने मिलती है। हाल ही में फिर सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने ट्विटर पर अपना दबदबा दिखाया है जिसके चलते ट्विटर पर #SidHeartsUnitedForSid ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सिद्धार्थ को टक्कर देने के लिए आसिम रियाज के फैंस भी अब ट्विटर वॉर का हिस्सा बन चुके हैं।

ट्विटर पर सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने एक मिलियन का टारगेट रखा है जिसमें से आधा पूरा हो चुका है। फिलहाल इस हैशटैग के साथ 5 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए जा चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी ये सिलसिला जारी है।

इसके पहले शुक्रवार को भी सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने सिड की सेल्फी हैशटैग इतना ट्रेंड करवाया कि फैंस के लिए सिध्दार्थ को मजबूरन सेल्फी शेयर करनी पड़ी थी। अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए सिद्धार्थ ने लिखा, 'आप लोग जानते हैं कि मुझे ये करना कितना नापसंद है। लेकिन कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता देना ही पड़ रहा है। लेकिन प्लीज इसे अपनी आदत ना बनाएं'।

आसिम के फैंस ने दी टक्कर

'बिग बॉस 13' की ही तरह ट्विटर पर भी दोनों के बीच तगड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है। सिद्धार्थ के साथ साथ आसिम के फैंस भी खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। जिसके चलते #UnitedAsimSquad भी ट्रेंड पर है। इस हैशटैग में अब तक 2 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट आ चुके हैं।

