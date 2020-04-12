दैनिक भास्कर Apr 12, 2020, 09:04 PM IST

मुंबई. 'बिग बॉस 13' विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला हमेशा से ही लोगों का दिल जीतते आए हैं। शायद यही कारण है कि सिध्दार्थ की तगड़ी फैन फॉलोविंग देखने मिलती है। हाल ही में फिर सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने ट्विटर पर अपना दबदबा दिखाया है जिसके चलते ट्विटर पर #SidHeartsUnitedForSid ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सिद्धार्थ को टक्कर देने के लिए आसिम रियाज के फैंस भी अब ट्विटर वॉर का हिस्सा बन चुके हैं।

ट्विटर पर सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने एक मिलियन का टारगेट रखा है जिसमें से आधा पूरा हो चुका है। फिलहाल इस हैशटैग के साथ 5 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट किए जा चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी ये सिलसिला जारी है।

We started a family together called SidHearts,

The one who are here today,

are the people who Loved Sidharth Shukla ONLY!



The Ship is just HOAX by someone’s PR & people supporting it are PAID who fabricates Story.



Please don’t fall for it!#SidHeartsUnitedForSid — Blunt Indian Girl (@BluntIndianGirl) April 12, 2020

One more time This tweet is for All those Lovely SidHearts Who don’t care about followers but Give their Best in Trends.



Love You all. Stay Safe and Healthy. #SidHeartsUnitedForSid — Sagar (@SegyBB13) April 12, 2020

Kamon sidherts Aaj 1m karna he keep twitting (only Sid matters) @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsUnitedForSid pic.twitter.com/AxQV59Ws0b — Vallbhesh Koli (@koli_vallbhesh) April 12, 2020

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.#SidHeartsUnitedForSid @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/Qy7OjvzbL3 — Tanya (@Tanya551955) April 12, 2020

इसके पहले शुक्रवार को भी सिद्धार्थ के फैंस ने सिड की सेल्फी हैशटैग इतना ट्रेंड करवाया कि फैंस के लिए सिध्दार्थ को मजबूरन सेल्फी शेयर करनी पड़ी थी। अपनी सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए सिद्धार्थ ने लिखा, 'आप लोग जानते हैं कि मुझे ये करना कितना नापसंद है। लेकिन कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता देना ही पड़ रहा है। लेकिन प्लीज इसे अपनी आदत ना बनाएं'।

You guys know exactly how much I hate doing this .... couldn’t help had to give in .... but please don’t make this a habit 😋 love you guys.. Your wish.. my command.. #SidKiSelfie pic.twitter.com/25UhgbpdP4 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2020

आसिम के फैंस ने दी टक्कर

'बिग बॉस 13' की ही तरह ट्विटर पर भी दोनों के बीच तगड़ा मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है। सिद्धार्थ के साथ साथ आसिम के फैंस भी खूब ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। जिसके चलते #UnitedAsimSquad भी ट्रेंड पर है। इस हैशटैग में अब तक 2 लाख से ज्यादा ट्वीट आ चुके हैं।

I love you all. You have been an awesome fandom. People had PR, Chennal, celebs to support them, yet Asim was 1st runner up. It was all because of our hardwork. Those sleepless nights, spent in trending and voting, I miss that all.

Thanks for being so awesome!#UnitedAsimSquad — Sid Bhalu😹 Khairati winner of Manisha babu show😝 (@RohitBakChod) April 12, 2020