दैनिक भास्करJul 04, 2020, 01:10 PM IST
स्मृति ईरानी ने टीवी शो क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी के 20 साल पूरे होने की खुशी में एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो के जरिए स्मृति ने शो में अपने पहले सीन को रिकॉल करते हुए कुछ यादें शेयर की हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर के कॉन्फिडेंस की भी तारीफ की है।
स्मृति ने लिखा, '20 साल पहले यह सुधा आंटी के साथ यह सीन मेरे पहले सीन्स में से एक था। मैंने अपनी लाइनें रट ली थीं, बहुत ही ज्यादा नर्वस थी, एकता कपूर ने डायरेक्टर को शूटिंग शुरू करने की सलाह दी। डायरेक्टर ने एकता से कह दिया था कि प्रोजेक्ट पक्का फ्लॉप होगा क्योंकि तुलसी के किरदार में कास्ट की गई इस लड़की टैलेंट में नहीं है।'
स्मृति ने आगे लिखा, यह पूछने पर कि मैं एक एक्टर के रूप में अपनी पूरी क्षमता के साथ शॉट क्यों नहीं दे रही हूं तो मैंने कहा कि अगर मुझे यह नहीं बताया जाए कि मैं इस किरदार के लिए कैसे फिट हूं?तो मैं इस किरदार को उस तरह निभा सकती हूं। मैंने वादा किया कि मैं अपने कलीग्स की मदद लूंगी, मैं अकेले में नहीं कर सकती हूं।
एकता ने मुझे ऐसा करने की आजादी दी और बाद में जो हुआ वो टीवी के इतिहास में दर्ज है।' स्मृति ने शो से जुड़े सभी को-एक्टर्स और क्रू को धन्यवाद दिया जिन्होंने उन्हें तुलसी के किरदार में ढलने के लिए मदद की।
View this post on Instagram
20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy . To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi 🙏🙏🙏🙏
A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:31am PDT
एकता ने भी शेयर की थीं शो से जुड़ी यादें: इससे पहले 3 जुलाई को शो के 20 साल पूरे होने के मौके पर शो की निर्माता एकता कपूर ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए इस सीरियल से जुड़ी यादों को शेयर किया था। उन्होंने बताया कि ये पहला ऐसा सीरियल था जिसके लिए चैनल में मांगी गई राशि से ज्यादा रकम दी थी।
अपनी पहली पोस्ट में एकता ने लिखा, 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' के 20 साल... मुझे याद है मैं नर्वस होकर समीर सर और तरुण के सामने 'क्योंकि' के बारे में बता रही थी। उनसे कह रही थी 'सास-बहू' ड्रामा काम कर सकता है... और हम इसे 1 लाख रुपए में करने को तैयार थे।'
'फिर तरुण ने मेरी मां को फोन किया और कहा 'मैंने भावताव करने के लिए फोन किया है...' मेरी मां ने कहा, 'नहीं-नहीं, हम 1 लाख से कम में नहीं कर सकते.. ' जवाब में वो बोला, 'समीर नायर ने कहा है कि इसके लिए हम आपको 1.40 लाख रुपए देंगे... कृपया इस शो पर खर्च करें।'
टीवी इतिहास में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ था: एकता ने आगे लिखा था, 'ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ था कि एक चैनल ने भाव किए हों और ज्यादा पैसा दिया हो, क्योंकि वे बेहतर गुणवत्ता चाहते थे। लेकिन वह चैनल का दृढ़ विश्वास और समर्थन था जो उसने हमें दिया था। पहली बार कोई डेली सोप प्राइम टाइम पर था और इतिहास बना रहा था, जैसा कि हम जानते हैं।' इसके बाद एकता ने समीर सर, तरुण कटियाल, 'क्योंकि' की पूरी कास्ट और क्रू टीम, मोनिषा और स्टार प्लस को ढेर सारा आभार जताया था।
View this post on Instagram
20 years to Kyunki... A show that changed my life. Back then it was touted as India’s ‘soft ambassador’, owing to its popularity and reach across the globe. Thank you to the network for giving us a chance at that time. I remember reading about how when the Gujarat earthquake happened, ppl put their TV sets out and watched Kyunki. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment for me. Thank you for all the love that was sent our way. Thank you Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, Monisha, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, and StarPlus! 🙏🏻❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus
A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on Jul 3, 2020 at 2:05am PDT