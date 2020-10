View this post on Instagram

Almost 11 years ago, when I played the role of @sushantsinghrajput bhaiyaa's little brother in one of my childhood shows-'PAVITRA RISHTA' on Zee Tv, Sushant bhaiyaa used to steal away home/mom-made THEPLAAS from my tiffin box DAILY which my mom used to bring along with her on-set. Since this was happening for a couple of weeks back then, so my mom asked someone on-set if they'd eaten my theplaa and was quite worried. So one day, during our night shoot, Sushi bhaiyaa himself came up and confessed to my mom that he had eaten my mom's theplaa from my tiffin box because he used to miss his own mom, and mom-made food and saying that he apologized to my mom. Since then, my mom used to bake and bring THEPLAAS for Sushant bhaiyaa too for a year on-set and he began to call my mom as his 'Mom' on-set. What an unbelievable & upsetting tragedy! My mom and I still miss you too much Sushant bhaiya and I had a greatttt time being ur onscreen lil brother for a year. May your soul REST IN PEACE!🙏😭 #Unbelievable #Shocking #RIP

