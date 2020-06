View this post on Instagram

After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum ! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! [email protected] them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput

