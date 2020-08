गणेश चतुर्थी 2020:सुशांत की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता लोखंडे ने मां के साथ की महालक्ष्मी पूजा, वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'भगवान हमारे साथ हैं'

View this post on Instagram

Welcome home Bappa ❤️ Bappa tu sab jaanta hai 🔱 You and I share a very special bond Bappa❤️ Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa ❤️⭐️ #GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone 🤗 Ganpati bappa Maurya 🙏🏻

