लीगल एक्शन:फिर मुश्किलों में श्वेता तिवारी, 52 हजार रुपए ना लौटाने और झूठा कहने पर पूर्व-कर्मचारी राजेश पांडे ने भेजा 2 करोड़ का मानहानि नोटिस

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
श्वेता तिवारी इन दिनों अपनी विवादित जिंदगी के चलते सुर्खियों में हैं। पहले उनके पति अभिनव कोहली ने बेटे से दूर करने का आरोप लगाते हुए एक्ट्रेस को लीगल नोटिस भेजा था जिसके बाद अब उनके पूर्व कर्मचारी राजेश पांडे ने उनके खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लेने का फैसला किया है। राजेश ने इससे पहले श्वेता पर धोखाधड़ी के आरोप लगाए थे।

श्वेता मुझ पर झूठे आरोप लगा रही है:

श्वेता के एक्टिंग इंस्टिट्यूट में एक्टिंग टीचर रह चुके राजेश पांडे की मानें तो अभिनेत्री ने उन पर झूठे आरोप लगाए है जिसकी वजह से उनकी प्रतिष्ठा को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, राजेश बताते हैं, "मैं पिछले दो साल से श्वेता तिवारी से अपने पैसे मांग रहा हूं। उनके लिए 50 हजार रुपए कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है। मैंने कई बार उनसे पैसे मांगे हालांकि वो देने के लिए राजी ही नहीं हैं। जब मैंने ये बात मीडिया के सामने रखी तो उन्होंने मुझे ही झूठा ठहरा दिया। उनका कहना है कि ये सब मैं अपनी पब्लिसिटी के लिए कर रहा हूं जोकि गलत है। वो मुझ पर झूठे आरोप लगा रही हैं जिसकी वजह से मेरी प्रतिष्ठा (reputation) को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है।"

श्वेता के खिलाफ 2 करोड़ का मानहानि का केस किया है:

राजेश ने श्वेता तिवारी के खिलाफ 2 करोड़ का मानहानि का केस किया है। इस बारे में वे बताते हैं, "पिछले दो साल से मैं बहुत मेंटल टार्चर से गुजरा हूं। एक तरफ वो मुझे मेरे पैसे भी नहीं लौटा रहीं और दूसरी तरफ वो मुझ पर पब्लिसिटी स्टंट का आरोप लगा रही हैं। इसका मुझ पर बहुत बुरा प्रभाव पड़ा है। जब भी मैं कही काम मांगने जाता हूं तो लोग मुझे आधी फीस देने की बात करते हैं। मैंने श्वेता के खिलाफ 2 करोड़ का मानहानि केस किया है। लीगल पेपर्स उन तक पहुंच भी गए हैं हालांकि अब तक उनकी तरफ से कोई रिएक्शन नहीं आया है।"

52 हजार रुपए ना लौटाने पर शुरू हुआ था विवाद

बता दें, राजेश श्वेता के एक्टिंग इंस्टिट्यूट में तकरीबन 5 साल तक काम कर चुके है। उनकी मानें तो श्वेता उन्हें उनकी एक महीने की फीस (40 हजार रुपए) और टैक्स के नाम पर लिए गए 12 हजार रुपए नहीं लौटा रही हैं।

पति अभिनव कोहली ने भेजा था लीगल नोटिस

श्वेता की पर्सनल लाइफ भी पिछले कुछ दिनों से चर्चा में बनी हुई है। पिछले महीने उनके पति अभिनव कोहली ने उनके खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लेना का फैसला ले लिया था। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, अभिनव ने कहा था कि श्वेता उन्हें अपने बेटे रेहान से मिलने नहीं दे रही हैं और अपने बेटे की कस्टडी पाने के लिए वे लीगल एक्शन ले रहे हैं।

