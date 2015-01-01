पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीआरपी रिपोर्ट:फिर मारी रुपाली गांगूली के शो 'अनुपमा' ने बाजी, 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' और 'बैरिस्टर बाबू' ने बनाई टॉप 5 में जगह

12 मिनट पहले
स्टार प्लस अनुपमा पिछले दो हफ्तों से बीएआरसी की टीआरपी लिस्ट में पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है जिसके बाद तीसरी बार शो ने सबसे ज्यादा टीआरपी हासिल कर खुद को नंबर वन शो साबित किया है। 44वें हफ्ते की बीएआरसी की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट सामने आ चुकी है जिसमें दो नए शो ने टॉप 5 बेस्ट टीआरपी शोज की लिस्ट में जगह बनाकर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है। देखते हैं कैसी है इस हफ्ते की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट-

  • अनुपमाः रुपाली गांगूली और सुधांशु पांडे स्टारर शो अनुपमा इस हफ्ते भी ऑडियंस की पहली पसंद बना हुआ है। ये शो अनुपमा नाम की एक गृहिणी की कहानी है जिसका किरदार रूपाली अदा कर रही हैं। शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया जा रहा है कि परिवार और पति के खिलाफ जाकर अनुपमा ऑनलाइन डांस क्लास ले रही हैं। पत्नी को आत्मनिर्भर बनते देख पति वनराज काफी गुस्से में हैं।
  • इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसरः डांस रियलिटी शो इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर ने इस हफ्ते बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए टीआरपी चार्ट में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया है। इस शो में हाल ही में तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा की स्टारकास्ट अपने 3000 एपिसोड पूरे होने का जश्न मनाने पहुंची थी। शायद यही वजह है कि टॉप 5 शो कि लिस्ट से बाहर रहने वाला शो दूसरा सबसे पसंद किया गया शो बना है। इसमें मलाइका अरोड़ा, गीता कपूर और टैरेंस लूइस बतौर जज नजर आ रहे हैं।
  • कुंडली भाग्यः इस शो की टीआरपी में इस हफ्ते काफी गिरावट आई है। दूसरे तीन हफ्ते पहले नंबर वन शो रह चुका कुंडली भाग्य इस हफ्ते तीसरे नंबर पर है। शो में प्रीता और करण की लव स्टोरी दिखाई जा रही है जिनके किरदारों को अदिति आर्या और धीरज धूपर निभा रहे हैं।
  • कुमकुम भाग्यः तीसरे नंबर से चौथे स्थान पर आ चुके इस शो में सृति झा और शब्बीर आहलूवालिया लीड रोल निभा रहे हैं। फैमिली ड्रामा शो कुमकुम भाग्य में प्राची, रणबीर, रिया, प्रज्ञा और अभी की कहानी दिखाई जा रही है।
  • बैरिस्टर बाबूः टेलीविजन शो बैरिस्टर बाबू में बोंदिता की कहानी दर्शकों इंप्रेस करने में कामयाब रही है। इस हफ्ते इस शो ने अच्छी टीआरपी हासिल करते हुए टॉप बेस्ट टीआरपी शो की लिस्ट में पांचवां स्थान हासिल किया है। औरा भटनागर शो में बोंदिता का किरदार निभा रही हैं और प्रविष्ट मिश्रा बैरिस्टर बाबू अनिरुद्ध रॉय चौधरी बने हैं। शो में जल्द ही बोंदिता अपने गांव की स्कूल जाने वाली पहली लड़की बनने वाली हैं।

फिर दर्शकों को इंप्रेस नहीं कर पाया बिग बॉस 14

रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 को ज्यादा एंटरटेनिंग बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। बीते हफ्ते वीकेंड का वार एपिसोड में टीआरपी बढ़ाने के लिए कविता कौशिक को दोबारा घर में भेजा गया है हालांकि कविता शो में कुछ खास नहीं कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा एली गोनी भी अपनी रूमर्ड गर्लफ्रेंड जैस्मिन भसीन को सपोर्ट करने के लिए वाइल्ड कार्ड सदस्य बनकर पहुंचे हैं। टीआरपी हासिल करने की मेकर्स की सभी कोशिशें इस सीजन में नाकामयाब होती नजर आ रही हैं।

