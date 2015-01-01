पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीआरपी रिपोर्ट:दर्शकों की पहली पसंद बना रुपाली गांगुली का शो 'अनुपमा', 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' शो ने भी की टॉप 5 टीवी शोज में वापसी

एक घंटा पहले
रुपाली गांगुली और सुधांशु पांडे स्टारर शो अनुपमा पिछले कई हफ्तों से लगातार दर्शकों की दिल जीत रहा है। इस हफ्ते की बीएआरसी की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट सामने आ चुकी है जिसमें फिर अनुपमा शो ने बाजी मार ली है वहीं पिछले हफ्ते की रिपोर्ट में टॉप 5 शोज में शामिल बैरिस्टर बाबू की टीआरपी में गिरावट आई है जिससे ये शो इस हफ्ते लिस्ट से बाहर है। इस हफ्ते तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो ने भी बेहतरीन परफॉर्म कर टॉप 5 टीवी शोज की लिस्ट में अपनी जगह बनाई है।आइए जानते हैं कैसी है 45वें हफ्ते की टीआरपी रिपोर्ट-

  • अनुपमा- स्टार प्लस का शो अनुपमा एक ऐसी गृहिणी की कहानी है जिसने अपनी पूरी जिंदगी परिवार के नाम कर दी। इसके बावजूद उसे सम्मान और परिवार का प्यार नहीं मिल सका। कुछ दिनों पहले शो में दिखाया गया था कि अनुपमा अपने पति वनराज को उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ रंगे-हाथों पकड़ लेती है। इसके बाद से ही शो की टीआरपी में जबरदस्त उछाल आया है। फिलहाल शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया जा रहा है कि अनुपमा अपने हुनर के जरिए आत्मनिर्भर बनने की कोशिश कर रही है। शो में रुपाली गांगुली और सुधांशु पांडे लीड रोल में हैं।
  • कुंडली भाग्य- पिछले हफ्ते के मुकाबले कुंडली भाग्य की टीआरपी में जबरदस्त उछाल आया है। पिछले हफ्ते तीसरे नंबर पर रहे इस शो ने इस हफ्ते दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया गया है। शो में अदिति आर्या और धीरज धूपर, प्रीता और करण के लीड किरदारों में हैं।
  • कुमकुम भाग्य- इस शो की लीड कास्ट अभी- प्रज्ञा टेलीविजन की सबसे पसंदीदा जोड़ी में से एक हैं। शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में दिखाया गया था कि रिया ने प्रज्ञा की जान बचाई है। ये शो पिछले हफ्ते चौथे नंबर पर था।
  • इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर- पॉपुलर डांस रियलिटी शो इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर इन दिनों अपने फिनाले के करीब है। इस शो ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए पिछले हफ्ते दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया था जबकि इस हफ्ते शो की टीआरपी में गिरावट आई है। शो में मलाइका अरोड़ा, टेरेंस लुइस और गीता कपूर जज हैं।
  • तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा- एक लंबे ब्रेक के बाद तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो ने दोबारा टीआरपी टॉप 5 की लिस्ट में जगह बना ली है। शो के मौजूदा प्लॉट में पोपटलाल की कहानी दिखाई जा रही है। पत्रकार पोपटलाल को पत्रकारिता में जॉब नहीं लगी है जिसके चलते वो अब मैकेनिक बन चुके हैं।

दर्शकों को इंप्रेस नहीं कर पाया बिग बॉस 14

बिग बॉस 14 के मेकर्स शो में मनोरंजन का तड़का लगाने की हर मुमकिन कोशिश कर रहे हैं। एविक्ट होने के बावजूद मेकर्स ने टीआरपी के लिए कविता कौशिक को शो में दोबारा एंट्री दी है। लेकिन इससे भी शो को कोई फायदा नहीं हो सका। जहां पिछले सीजन ने टीआरपी के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए थे वहीं इस साल शो टॉप 5 बेस्ट टीआरपी शो की लिस्ट से भी बाहर है।

