लॉकडाउन डायरीज / जुड़वा बेटियों ने किया मेनीक्योर, फोटो शेयर कर करनवीर ने करीना, दीपिका, प्रियंका, आलिया और दिशा से कहा सावधान रहना

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 20, 2020, 01:25 PM IST

करनवीर बोहरा अक्सर अपनी बेटियों के साथ फोटो शेयर करते रहते हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन में करन की बेटियों ने कुछ ऐसा कर दिया जिससे उन्हें बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेस को सावधान रहने कहना पड़ा। दरअसल इस फोटो में करन की बेटियां उनका मेनीक्योर करती दिख रही हैं और करन चेहरे पर फेस पैक लगाए हुए चुपचाप बैठे हैं।

एक्ट्रेसेस से कहा- सावधान मेरे पास दो महारती हैं : इस फोटो के कैप्शन में करनवीर ने लिखा है- मेरी कभी इतनी खातिरदारी नहीं हुई। ऐसा लग रहा है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस को कॉम्पटीशन देना पड़ेगा। मेरे पास इस काम के महारती हैं। करीना, दीपिका, प्रियंका, आलिया और दिशा.. आप सब सावधान हो जाईए। करनवीर की दोनों बेटियां बेला और विएना का सेपरेट इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट ट्विन बेबी डायरीज भी है।

