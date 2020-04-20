दैनिक भास्करApr 20, 2020, 01:25 PM IST
करनवीर बोहरा अक्सर अपनी बेटियों के साथ फोटो शेयर करते रहते हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन में करन की बेटियों ने कुछ ऐसा कर दिया जिससे उन्हें बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेस को सावधान रहने कहना पड़ा। दरअसल इस फोटो में करन की बेटियां उनका मेनीक्योर करती दिख रही हैं और करन चेहरे पर फेस पैक लगाए हुए चुपचाप बैठे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Never have I been so indulgent.. looks like the roles of the Bollywood actresses will have some competition.. I have the masters at work.. 😊 @twinbabydiaries @kareenakapoorkhan @deepikapadukone @priyankachopra @aliaabhatt @dishapatani BEWARE
A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:48am PDT
एक्ट्रेसेस से कहा- सावधान मेरे पास दो महारती हैं : इस फोटो के कैप्शन में करनवीर ने लिखा है- मेरी कभी इतनी खातिरदारी नहीं हुई। ऐसा लग रहा है बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस को कॉम्पटीशन देना पड़ेगा। मेरे पास इस काम के महारती हैं। करीना, दीपिका, प्रियंका, आलिया और दिशा.. आप सब सावधान हो जाईए। करनवीर की दोनों बेटियां बेला और विएना का सेपरेट इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट ट्विन बेबी डायरीज भी है।
View this post on Instagram
BELLA / VIENNA - We are doing some work, some colouring. But when we play together, there are a few rules.. No pinching, no hitting, no pulling toys, no shoving, no scratching, no fighting, no biting, no pulling hair, no grabbing each other. We are allowed to make noise and laugh very loud - that is okay. Since morning, we have not broken any of the other rules. 😊 * * * #Bella #Vienna #sistersquad #babygirls #fraternaltwins #twinsisters #sisterhood #twinsies #babiesofinstagram #daughters #sunshinebabies #mommysgirls #toddlersofinstagram #toddlerlife #besties #doubletrouble #doublelove #twinlife #lockdownlife #quarantine #Indialockdown #IndiafightsCorona #stayhome #staysafe
A post shared by Bella And Vienna (@twinbabydiaries) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:10am PDT