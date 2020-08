सेलेब्स में कोरोना:खिचड़ी में चक्की का रोल निभा चुकीं रिचा भद्र कोरोनावायरस पॉजिटिव, सोशल मीडिया पर किया शेयर- संपर्क में आए लोग टेस्ट करवा लें

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning .. BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment .. although I have mild symptoms, I would advice all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. Please be safe and take care #covid19

