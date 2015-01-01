पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं रहे वरुण के पिता:जोधा अकबर और मुन्ना भाई एमबीबीएस में काम कर चुके विश्वमोहन बडोला का निधन, आखिरी बार 'मिसिंग' में आए थे नजर

40 मिनट पहले
पचास साल से फिल्म और टीवी इंडस्ट्री में सक्रिय रहे विश्वमोहन वडोला ने सोमवार को आखिरी सांस ली। वे एक अद्भुत सिंगर और जर्नलिस्ट भी थे। शौकिया ट्रेवलर के तौर पर उन्होंने दो बार वर्ल्ड टूर किया। वीएम के निधन की खबर उनकी बहू और वरुण बडोला की पत्नी राजेश्वरी सचदेव ने बताई।

वरुण ने लिखी पिता को चिट्‌टी
पिता के निधन के बाद मंगलवार को वरुण बडोला ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर उनके लिए इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखी। वरुण लिखते हैं- बहुत से लोग ये कहते हैं कि उनके बच्चे उनकी बात नहीं सुनते। लेकिन वे भूल जाते हैं कि बच्चे हमेशा उन्हें देख रहे हैं। मेरे पिता ने मुझे कभी भी सिखाने के लिए नहीं बैठाया। उन्होंने मेरे लिए सीखने का एक तरीका बनाया। उन्होंने ऐसा उदाहरण सेट किया कि मेरे पास उसे फाॅलो करने के सिवा कोई विकल्प नहीं था।

मैंने इस बात का विरोध किया कि लोग मुझे आपके बेटे की तौर पर जज करते हैं। तो उन्होंने कहा कि अगर तुम्हें लगता है कि मेरा नाम तुम्हारे लिए बाधा है तो जाओ अपनी पहचान बनाओ। उन्होंने मुझे हमेशा अपने कम्फर्ट जोन से बाहर निकलने के लिए कहा। मुझे एक आदमी बना दिया। बिना कोई गलती किए वह एक लीजेंड थे, लेकिन मेरे लिए, वह मेरे पिता थे। एक पिता जो हमेशा देखता और हमेशा सुनता रहता था। अब वे नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी विरासत हमेशा कई रूपों में बनी रहेगी।

आखिरी फिल्म थी मिसिंग
विश्वमोहन यानी वीएम वडोला ने अपना पूरा जीवन आर्ट को समर्पित कर दिया था। वे थिएटर में भी सक्रिय रहे। उन्होंने ऑल इंडिया रेडियो के लिए करीब 400 नाटकों में काम किया था। एक्टर के तौर पर उन्हें जोधा अकबर, मुन्ना भाई एमबीबीएस सहित कई टीवी शोज में भी देखा गया था। उन्होंने आखिरी बार मनोज वाजपेयी और तब्बू की फिल्म मिसिंग में काम किया था।

वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

