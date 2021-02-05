पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Wedding Anniversary: ​​Gurmeet Debina Arrives In Ayodhya On 10th Wedding Anniversary, Have Taken Blessings Of Lord Raam By Donating To Temple

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी:शादी की 10वीं सालगिरह पर अयोध्या पहुंचे गुरमीत-देबिना, मंदिर के लिए दान देकर लिया भगवान राम का आशीर्वाद

एक घंटा पहले

एक्टर गुरमीत चौधरी और उनकी पत्नी देबिना बनर्जी अपनी शादी की 10वीं सालगिरह पर अयोध्या के राम मंदिर भगवान का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे और वहां जाकर उन्होंने मंदिर में दान भी दिया। वे दोनों टीवी के लोकप्रिय शो रामायण में राम और सीता की पसंदीदा ऑनस्क्रीन जोड़ी के रूप में जाने जाते हैं। ये जोड़ी सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाने वाली जोड़ियों में से एक है। रामायण के सेट पर ही दोनों की प्रेम कहानी की शुरुआत हुई थी। इसलिए भगवान राम और सीता उनके दिलों में एक विशेष स्थान रखते हैं।

गुरमीत ने अपनी सालगिरह का जश्न अयोध्या में मनाया

गुरमीत चौधरी अपनी यात्रा के बारे में बात करते हुए कहते हैं, "हमारी 10वीं सालगिरह निश्चित रूप से बेहद विशेष है। राम मंदिर जाकर हमारे प्रेम का जश्न मनाना सबसे उपयुक्त तरीकों में से एक रहा है। वास्तव में हमारे लिए ऐसा करने से बेहतर कोई और तरीका हो ही नहीं सकता था। हम मंदिर में आकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से दान करना चाहते थे। अयोध्या मंदिर जाना और भगवान राम और सीता से आशीर्वाद लेना एक सुंदर अनुभव रहा। यहां आकर हमें जो प्यार और खुशी मिली, वे बेहद अभिभूत करने वाली थी।"

गुरमीत जल्द नजर आएंगे फिल्म 'द वाइफ' में

गुरमीत-देबिना को अक्सर एक-दूसरे के लिए अपने प्यार के बारे में बात करते हुए और अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कपल गोल्स फोटोज पोस्ट करते हुए देखा जाता है। गुरमीत इस समय जी स्टूडियो द्वारा प्रोड्यूस की जा रही एक अर्बन हॉरर फिल्म 'द वाइफ' में जल्द ही नजर आएंगे। फिल्म की शूटिंग हाल ही में पूरी हो चुकी है और जल्द ही फिल्म रिलीज होने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोहित गेमचेंजर और अश्विन ट्रम्प कार्ड साबित हुए, 90+ किमी की रफ्तार से स्पिन करा रहे अक्षर को नहीं खेल पाई इंग्लैंड - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें