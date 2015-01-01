पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक और गुड न्यूज:पहली बार मां बनने वाली हैं नच बलिए 9 में आ चुकीं रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, बेबी बम्प के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर दी खुशखबरी

एक घंटा पहले
नच बलिए 9 में नजर आ चुकीं भारतीय रेसलर बबीता फोगाट की जिंदगी में जल्द ही नन्हा मेहमान आने वाला है। जी हां, रेसलर बबीता जल्द ही पहली बार मां बनने जा रही हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है साथ ही रेसलर ने अपने बेबी बम्प के साथ तस्वीर भी शेयर की है।

बबीता फोगाट ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपने पति सुहाग के साथ एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें उनका बेबी बम्प भी नजर आ रहा है। इसके साथ ही बबीता ने अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए लिखा, तुम्हारी पत्नी की तरह बिताए गए हर लम्हे के साथ मुझे एहसास होता है कि इतनी अमेजिंग जिंदगी जीने वाली मैं कितनी लक्की हूं। तुम मेरे हैप्पी प्लेस हो। तुमने ही मुझे पूरा किया है। मैं एक्साइटेड हूं और जिंदगी के इस नए चैप्टर की शुरुआत करने का इंतजार कर रही हूं।

खुशखबरी मिलते साथ ही बबीता फोगाट को इंडस्ट्री के दोस्तों युविका चौधरी, अनीता हंसनंदानी, उर्वशी ढोलकिया, संग्राम सिंह और चाहने वालों की तरफ से ढेर सारी बधाइयां और गुड विशेज मिल रही हैं।

बबीता फोगाट ने साल 2019 में अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड और मंगेतर सुहाग के साथ नच बलिए 9 में हिस्सा लिया था। इस शो में दोनों का सफर ज्यादा लंबा नहीं रहा। इस सीजन की ट्रॉफी प्रिंस नरूला और युविका चौधरी ने जीती थी जबकि अनीता हंसनंदानी और रोहित रेड्डी शो के रनर-अप रहे थे। शो के बाद बबीता और सुहाग ने नवम्बर 2019 को शादी कर ली थी। इसी साल बबीता ने बीजेपी की तरफ से इलेक्शन लड़ा था जिसे वो हार गई थीं।

