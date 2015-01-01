पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेडिंग बेल्स:जैद दरबार के भाई- बहन ने किया होने वाली भाभी गौहर खान का स्वागत, शरमाती नजर आईं बिग बॉस 7 विनर

एक घंटा पहले
बिग बॉस 7 की विजेता रह चुकीं गौहर खान जल्द ही ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद दरबार से शादी करने वाली हैं। डांस कोरियोग्राफर जैद म्यूजिक कंपोजर इस्माइल दरबार के बेटे हैं। गौहर खान ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही अपनी सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट कर शादी की खबरों पर कन्फर्मेशन दी है जिसके बाद अब जैद के भाई-बहनों ने गौहर का परिवार में स्वागत किया है।

जैद दरबार के छोटे भाई आवेज दरबार और छोटी बहन अनम दरबार पॉपुलर वीडियो क्रिएटर और डांसर हैं। दोनों ने हाल ही में अपनी होने वाली भाभी गौहर खान और भाई जैद दरबार के लिए वाह-वाह राम जी गाने में डांस परफॉर्मेंस दी। इस दौरान गौहर काफी शरमाती हुई नजर आईं।

आवेज दरबार ने गौहर का स्वागत करते हुए एक वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर किया है। इसके साथ डांसर लिखते हैं, मुबारक हो गाजा। दुआ करता हूं कि अल्लाह हमेशा खुश रखें और आप दोनों को किसी की नजर ना लगे। इंशाअल्लाह,आमीन, सुम्मा आमीन। दोनों की जोड़ी को सोशल मीडिया और परिवार ने गाजा (गौहर- जैद) नाम दिया है।

गौहर-जैद ने फैंस को दी दीवाली की बधाई

गौहर खान ने हाल ही में जैद के साथ अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए फैंस को बधाई दी है। एक्ट्रेस लिखती हैं, मेरे तुम्हारे सबके लिए हैप्पी दीवाली। हमारी तरफ से आप सब को। ये मेरा पसंदीदा दीवाली बॉलीवुड सॉन्ग है, आपका कौन सा है। गाजा। हैप्पी दीवाली। सुरक्षित रहें, प्यार बाटें। इसके जवाब में जैद लिखते हैं, आपके साथ तो हर गाना अच्छा लगता है गौहर। सामने आई तस्वीरों में जहां गौहर ने फ्लोरोसेंट रंग का डिजाइनर कुर्ता पजामा पहना है वहीं जैद ने मल्टीकलर ट्रेडिशनल कुर्ता पहना है।

24 दिसम्बर को मुंबई में होगी शादी

जैद दरबार 24 दिसम्बर को निकाह करने वाले हैं। इस सादी शादी में परिवार के कुछ करीबी लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। दो दिन की रस्मों के बाद मुंबई के होटल में शादी होने वाली है। जैद के भाई बहन से पहले उनकी मां फरजाना ने भी गौहर का परिवार में स्वागत किया है।

