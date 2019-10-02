Dainik Bhaskar Oct 02, 2019, 11:52 AM IST

There are certain times in history where the spirit of unity and peace is celebrated, even if it is just for one day. Today is just such a day, not only for the people of India both at home and worldwide but for global citizens everywhere. Today,



October 2nd 2019, we honour the birth of Mahatma Gandhi who was born 150 years ago in Gujarat, Western India in the year of 1869.

Challenging the status quo through the intelligent and well-planned use of non- violent civil disobedience in the form of peaceful protests, hunger strikes and most

importantly the power of example, he brought about the change that was needed in India at that time. Leading a country which was the victim of violence and segregation, Gandhi’s dream of Swaraj or ‘self-rule’ for India was achieved in the early 1940s. Many leaders would have taken this victory as a chance to retire from the world of politics and social reformation. Gandhi however never gave up his quest for bringing about freedom and equality within Indian society and up until his death, he continued in the true spirit of peaceful revolution, to protest against the

violence between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs.



Today, with the unrest which is prevalent throughout the world, with the wars and their victims, the unrest and conflict, and the ecological climate emergency that we all face together, it is Gandhi’s wisdom and visionary genius that continues to be a shining light in the darkness of discord and discontent.



When asked about his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi and how he continues to influence the world to this day, The Most Reverend Archbishop of Canterbury replied,

“The legacy of Gandhi remains as potent and significant as ever. For Christians, in Gandhi, we have the words and actions of someone who saw in Jesus Christ a radical message of non-violence in the face of gross racial injustice. Whatever genuine differences there may be across our respective faiths, white western Christians, especially, are reminded by Gandhi of the need to recognise the violence that is rooted deep within our political heritage and in which we have too often colluded. Supremely in Gandhi we have some of the words of Jesus Christ re-presented back to the Church in deeply uncomfortable but very necessary ways."



This response illustrates the respect in which The Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishop and the principal leader of the Anglican Communion holds for Mahatma Gandhi and indeed, the people of India. This was compounded by the incredible demonstration of honour for the memory of the victims of Amritsar, when he prostrated himself before the memorial in Punjab on the 10th September 2019 and of course by his thoughtful and inspiring statement on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.



So it is on this historical day - Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and International Non-Violence Day that we, as a human race united, honour Gandhi who continues to inspire civil rights movements and freedom throughout the world, and just as importantly, gives eternal hope for every person to find the strength, courage and compassion within themselves to strive for and attain inner and outer peace, today and for the future.