पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • A Pillow That Will Shut Down The Internet As Soon As You Have Your Head, Earrings Will Tell The Sugar Level Without Taking A Blood Sample

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट डिवाइस:ऐसा तकिया जो सिर रखते ही इंटरनेट बंद कर देगा, ईयरिंग्स बिना ब्लड सैम्पल लिए शुगर लेवल बताएंगी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इटली के छात्राें ने यह डिवाइस बनाई है, जाे सांकेतिक भाषा काे आवाज में तब्दील करेगी। यह मूक-बधिर और सांकेतिक भाषा न समझने वाले लाेगाें की मदद करेगी।
  • दुबई में हुए छठे ग्लाेबल ग्रैड शाे में 1600 नई तरह की डिवाइस पेश की गईं
  • 60 देशाें की 270 यूनिवर्सिटी की नई इनोवेटिव डिवाइस चुनी गईं

दक्षिण काेरिया के छात्राें ने ऐसा तकिया बनाया है, जिस पर सिर रखते ही सेंसर वाई-फाई राउटर काे सिग्नल भेजते हैं और माेबाइल तक इंटरनेट को नहीं पहुंचने देते। इससे आप सुकून की नींद सो सकते हैं। ऐसे ही 1600 नई डिवाइस दुबई में हुए छठे ग्लाेबल ग्रैड शाे में सामने आए हैं।

सामाजिक और पर्यावरणीय मुद्दाें के समाधान बताने के लिए हर साल यह शाे हाेता है। इस बार यह वर्चुअल हुआ। 60 देशाें की 270 यूनिवर्सिटी की नई पहल चुनी गई है। अब छात्रों काे 20 कराेड़ रु. के फंड से राशि दी जाएगी ताकि ये इन्हें बड़े स्तर पर विकसित कर सकें।

सबसे चर्चित इनोवेशन : पर्दा कमरे का तापमान 25 डिग्री से बढ़ने नहीं देगा, दरवाजा बाढ़ का पानी घर में घुसने से रोकेगा

  • इंग्लैंड के छात्राें ने ऐसी ईयरिंग्स बनाई हैं, जाे रेडियाे तरंगाें से बिना ब्लड सैंपल शुगर लेवल बता देती हैं।
  • स्विट्जरलैंड के छात्राें ने ऐसा पाेर्टेबल इंक्यूबेटर बनाया है, जाे बिजली न होने पर भी काम करता है और नवजात काे हइपाेथर्मिया से बचाता है।
  • बर्लिन के छात्राें ने तापमान नियंत्रित करने वाले पर्दे बनाए हैं। 25 डिग्री से अधिक तापमान हाेने पर पर्दे हीट साेख लेंगे। तापमान घटते ही हीट कम हो जाएगी।
  • मैक्सिकाे के छात्राें ने ऐसा दरवाजा बनाया है जाे बाढ़ग्रस्त क्षेत्राें में बाढ़ का पानी घर में घुसने से राेकेगा। इसे ताड़, केले की पत्तियाें, लकड़ी और गन्ने से बनाया गया है।
  • लंदन के छात्राें ने पहनने वाली ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है, जो जाेड़ाें काे चाेट से सुरक्षित रखेगी।
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया के छात्रों ने ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है जाे कीमाेथेरेपी उपचार के दाैरान क्लिनिकल साउंड काे लाइट में तब्दील करेगी। इससे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी काे थेरेपी के अलग-अलग स्तर का पता चलगा।
  • आयरलैंड के छात्रों ने बुजुर्गों के लिए ऐसा एयरबैग बेल्ट बनाया है, जाे उन्हें गिरने से बचाएगा।
  • युगांडा के युवाओं ने लंबी दूरी तय करने वाली स्कूली बच्चियाें के लिए प्लास्टिक बाॅटल काे रिसाइकल कर कम कीमत वाले जूते बनाए हैं।
  • दुबई के डिजाइन इंस्टिट्यूट ने खजूर के बीज से बायाेडिग्रेडेबल फूड कंटेनर बनाए हैं।
  • पेरू के छात्रों ने ऐसा ड्रोन बनाया है, जो आग लगने पर लोगों की जान बचा सकता है। इससे आग पर फोम भी फेंक सकते हैं।
  • इटली के छात्राें ने ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है, जाे सांकेतिक भाषा काे आवाज में तब्दील करेगी। यह मूक-बधिर और सांकेतिक भाषा न समझने वाले लाेगाें की मदद करेगी।

ये भी पढ़ें

कोरोना को हवा में पकड़ने वाली डिवाइस 'बायोक्लाउड' बनाई गई

घर में स्मार्ट डिवाइस का इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो सावधान रहें, इंटरनेट से जुड़ी हर चीज से प्राइवेसी को खतरा

स्कूल के दो छात्रों ने बनाया 'बूम बैरियर विद ट्रैफिक सिग्नल' डिवाइस, रेड लाइट होते ही नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे सिग्नल

नॉर्थवेस्टर्न यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने बनाया वायरलेस डिवाइस, व्यक्ति में कोरोनावायरस के लक्षण की देगा जानकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें