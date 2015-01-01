पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षित टीका बनाने की जद्दोजहद:500 चीजों से मिलकर बनेगी वैक्सीन, इसमें शार्क के लिवर का तेल भी शामिल

एक घंटा पहले
  • अलग-अलग कम्पनियों में वैक्सीन तैयार करने लिए चीजों को जुटाया जा रहा
  • अगर वैक्सीन बनाने में इनका अधिक प्रयोग हुआ तो घट रही शार्क की संख्या और कम होगी

कोविड-19 महामारी को काबू करने के लिए दुनियाभर में वैक्सीन पर स्टडी की जा रही है। हाल ही में दवा कंपनी मॉडर्ना ने घोषणा की कि उसने वैक्सीन तैयार कर ली है, जो 94.5% तक वायरस को खत्म करने में कारगर है। वहीं, बीते हफ्ते दवा कंपनी फाइजर ने भी वैक्सीन तैयार करने की जानकारी दी थी। लेकिन इन दावों के बीच चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि वैक्सीन में शार्क मछली के लिवर का तेल, एक खास पेड़ की छाल और रेत जैसी 500 चीजों का इस्तेमाल होना है, लेकिन इनकी उपलब्धता का संकट है।

लंदन के इम्पीरियल कॉलेज में वैक्सीन बनाने में लगी टीम के प्रमुख प्रोफेसर रॉबिन शटॉक कहते हैं, हम नहीं जानते कि वैक्सीन लोगों को कब तक सुरक्षित रखेगी। अगर एक वैक्सीन मार्केट में आ भी जाती है तो इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि वह सभी के लिए बेस्ट है।

तेल के लिए ज्यादा शार्क मारी जाएंगी
वैक्सीन के लिए जरूरी तत्वों में से एक शार्क के लिवर में मिलने वाला तेल है, जो फ्लू की वैक्सीन में इस्तेमाल होता है। कन्जर्वेशन ग्रुप मानते हैं कि लगातार कम हो रही शार्क की डिमांड बढ़ेगी। इन्हें ज्यादा मारा जाएगा।

छाल कैसे मिलेगी, जब क्विलाजा पेड़ ही इन दिनों सूखे की चपेट में हैं
नोवावैक्स की वैक्सीन में क्विलाजा सपोनारिया पेड़ की छाल लगनी है। इसमें इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाने वाले गुण हैं। यह पेड़ फिलहाल सूखे की चपेट में हैं और इनकी छाल भी साल के खास महीनों में ही निकाली जा सकती है।

टीके के लिए शीशियों का संकट भी
वैक्सीन के लिए फायरेक्स शीशियां बोरोसिलिकेट ग्लास से बनती हैं, उनकी संख्या भी कम है। साइंटिफिक एडवाइजरी ग्रुप ऑफ इमरजेंसी के सदस्य सर जॉन बेल कहते हैं कि सिर्फ 20 करोड़ शीशियां हैं, जिनका उपयोग हो रहा है।

