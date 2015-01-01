पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौंकाने वाला मामला:नौ साल की एला की मौत का कारण एयर पॉल्यूशन, दुनिया में अपनी तरह का यह पहला मामला

3 मिनट पहले
  • एला की मौत फरवरी, 2013 में अस्थमा के गंभीर अटैक के कारण हुई थी
  • वह कई बार कार्डियक अरेस्ट से जूझ चुकी थी और सांस के रोगों से भी परेशान थी

ब्रिटेन के एक हाई कोर्ट ने एला (9) नाम की बच्ची की मौत के लिए बढ़ते प्रदूषण को जिम्मेदार बताया है। यह दुनिया में अपनी तरह का पहला मामला है। बच्ची की मौत की समीक्षा करने वाले सहायक समीक्षक फिलिप बारलो के अनुसार, ‘2013 में लंदन में रहने वाली एला की मौत के कारणों में वायु प्रदूषण भी एक कारण था।’ एला की बीमारी और उसके घर के पास की खराब एयर क्वालिटी के बीच सीधा संबंध बताया गया है। बच्ची का घर लंदन में एक व्यस्त सड़क से नजदीक था।

कब क्या हुआ, पॉइंट-टू-पॉइंट समझें

  • साउथईस्ट लंदन में रहने वाली एला की मौत फरवरी, 2013 में अस्थमा के गंभीर अटैक के कारण हुई थी।
  • वह कई बार कार्डियक अरेस्ट से जूझ चुकी थी और सांस से जुड़े रोगों से परेशान थी।
  • मौत से पहले के तीन सालों में उसे लगातार कई बार इमरजेंसी में भर्ती कराया गया था।
  • मौत के बाद आई रिपोर्ट में यह साबित हुआ कि एला ने एयर पॉल्यूशन और अस्थमा के कारण दम तोड़ा था।

2010 से 2013 के बीच बढ़ती गई बीमारी
ब्रिटिश लंग फाउंडेशन का कहना है, एला दुनिया की पहली ऐसी इंसान थी जिसकी मौत एयर पॉल्यूशन के कारण हुई। फिलिप बारलो के मुताबिक, एला की मां ने अस्थमा और एयर पॉल्यूशन के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी थी। जिससे उसकी जान बचाई जा सकती थी। एयर पॉल्यूशन ने अस्थमा के असर को बढ़ाया।

2010 से 2013 के बीच एला ही हालत नाजुक हुई। एला पर जहरीली हवा में बढ़ते नाइट्रोजन ऑक्साइड और पीएम पार्टिकल्स का बुरा असर हुआ।

बेटी को इंसाफ मिला, अब नए कानून का इंतजार
एला की मां रोजामुंड किस्सी-डेबराह का कहना है, हमें इंसाफ मिला, जो मेरी बेटी को मिलना ही चाहिए था। एयर पॉल्यूशन का खतरा दूसरे बच्चों को भी है क्योंकि हम जिस शहर में रह रहे हैं वहां पॉल्यूशन का लेवल ज्यादा है।
मेरी बेटी की मौत सरकार को क्लीन एयर एक्ट लाने के लिए बाध्य करेगी। सिर्फ ब्रिटेन में ही नहीं, दुनियाभर की दूसरी सरकारें भी इस मामले को संजीदगी से समझेंगी। मैं अभी भी यही सोचती हूं कि पॉल्यूशन बच्चों के फेफड़ों को डैमेज कर रहा है, वो फेफड़े जो अभी ठीक से विकसित भी नहीं हुए हैं।

