चौंकाने वाला मामला:एक महिला जिसने कभी शराब नहीं पी, पर शरीर में अल्कोहल बन रहा है, अब लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट करने की नौबत आई

एक घंटा पहले
  • अमेरिका में रहने वाली 38 वर्षीय सारा ऑटो-ब्रीवरी सिंड्रोम से जूझ रही है
  • बीमारी के कारण पेट में मौजूद यीस्ट अल्कोहल बनाता है, जिससे नशा चढ़ता है

अमूमन शराब अधिक पीने वालों में लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट की नौबत आती है, लेकिन अमेरिका में एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। 38 साल की सारा लिफेबर शराब नहीं पीती हैं, लेकिन वो नशे में रहती हैं। इसकी वजह है वो बीमारी जिससे सारा जूझ रही हैं।

क्या है बीमारी जो उन्हें नशे में रखती है
सारा को पिछले साल फरवरी में पता चला कि वो ऑटो-ब्रीवरी सिंड्रोम से जूझ रही हैं। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, ऐसा सिंड्रोम होने पर शरीर में यीस्ट एथेनॉल बनाने लगता है, जो एक तरह का अल्कोहल है। यह अल्कोहल बनने के बाद सीधे ब्लड में मिलकर पूरे शरीर में पहुंच जाता है। नतीजा, मरीज हर समय नशे में रहता है।

20 साल उम्र से है बीमारी, पता फरवरी 2020 में चला

दो बच्चों की मां सारा कहती हैं, इसकी शुरुआत 20 साल की उम्र से हुई थी। मैं काफी परेशान हूं, क्योंकि कई बार डॉक्टर मेरी बीमारी को मानने से भी इंकार कर देते हैं। अब लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट की नौबत आ चुकी है।

सारा को फिलहाल अभी एंटी-फंगल दवाएं दी जा रही हैं ताकि हालत न बिगड़े और लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट किया जा सके।

फैमिली मेम्बर्स के साथ सारा।

सामान्य से 6 गुना ज्यादा अल्कोहल मिला
लिवर सिरोसिस होने के बाद पिछले साल 20 अक्टूबर को जब टेस्ट किया गया तो जांच में अल्कोहल का लेवल काफी अधिक मात्रा में था। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव के मानक से 6 गुना ज्यादा है।

सारा कहती हैं, बीमारी का पता चलने से पहले मैं काफी मीठी चीजें खाती थी। मुझे नहीं मालूम था कि मैं खुद को और बीमार बना रही हूं। अब सिर्फ मैं ही नहीं पूरा परिवार बीमारी के दवाब से जूझ रहा है।

61 साल की महिला में भी सामने आया था मामला
ऐसा ही एक मामला पिछले साल अमेरिका की 61 साल की महिला में सामने आया था। अमेरिका की पिट्सबर्ग यूनिवर्सिटी के अस्पताल भर्ती महिला के ब्लेडर में अल्कोहल बन रहा था। महिला लिवर सिरोसिस और डायबिटीज से जूझ रही थी। उनका लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट होना था, लेकिन डोनर न मिलने के कारण यह नहीं हो पाया। महिला को अल्कोहल एब्यूज ट्रीटमेंट की सलाह दी गई थी।

