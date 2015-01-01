पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कौन है कोरोना का सुपर स्प्रेडर:जिनकी नाक साफ नहीं, मुंह में पूरे दांत हैं और लार पतली है उनके ड्रॉप्लेट़्स तेजी से फैलाते हैं कोरोना

एक घंटा पहले
  • अमेरिका की सेंट्रल फ्लोरिडा यूनिवर्सिटी ने सुपर स्प्रेडर को पहचानने के लिए रिसर्च की
  • कहा, इंसान के छींकने का तरीका बताता है कि संक्रमित ड्रॉप्लेट्स कितनी दूरी तक जाएंगे

कोरोना को फैलाने वाले इंसान को सुपर स्प्रेडर का नाम दिया गया है। कई बार इनमें संक्रमण के बावजूद लक्षण नहीं दिखते हैं। इस बात से अंजान ये सुपर स्प्रेडर लोगों के बीच जाते हैं और कई लोगों को संक्रमित कर देते हैं।

अमेरिका की सेंट्रल फ्लोरिडा यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने सुपर स्प्रेडर को पहचानने के लिए रिसर्च की है। रिसर्च के मुताबिक, संक्रमित लोगों में अलग-अलग तरह से छींकने का तरीका, दांतों की संख्या और मुंह में लार की मात्रा तय करती है कि इनसे निकले ड्रॉप्लेट्स हवा में कितनी दूर तक जाते हैं और इनसे लोगों में संक्रमण का खतरा कितना है।

ड्रॉप्लेट्स का नाक के फ्लो से है कनेक्शन

रिसर्चर माइकल किन्जेल का कहना है, संक्रमित इंसान ही वायरस फैलाने का सबसे बड़ा सोर्स होता है। यह पहली ऐसी स्टडी है जो बताती है कि इंसान में नाक का फ्लो मुंह के दबाव पर असर डालता है। यही तय करता है कि मुंह से निकले ड्रॉप्लेट्स कितनी दूर तक जाएंगे।

चार मामलों से समझिए

रिसर्चर्स का कहना है, दांत छींक की तेजी को और बढ़ाता है। जिन लोगों के दांतों की संख्या पूरी है उनमें से अधिक ड्रॉप्लेट्स निकलते हैं। दो दांतों के बीच बनी झीरियों से निकलने वाले ड्रॉप्लेट्स शक्तिशाली होते हैं। जिन इंसानों की नाक साफ नहीं है और मुंह में पूरे दांत हैं वे 60 फीसदी तक अधिक खतरनाक ड्रॉप्लेट्स जनरेट करते हैं।

केस-A : इंसान के पूरे दांत हैं और नाक साफ है। केस-B : इंसान के दांत नहीं हैं लेकिन नाक साफ है। केस-C : न तो इंसान की नाक साफ है और न ही दांत हैं। केस-D : यह सबसे खतरनाक स्थिति है, जिसमें इंसान की नाक साफ नहीं है और मुंह में पूरे दांत हैं।
5 पॉइंट्स से समझें, कौन कितना बड़ा सुपर स्प्रेडर
1. रिसर्च बताती है, जब नाक साफ होती है तो नाक या मुंह से निकलने वाले ड्रॉप्लेट्स की दूरी घट जाती है। यानी ये ज्यादा दूर तक नहीं जाते। वहीं, जिस इंसान की नाक के आखिरी हिस्से में अड़चन या गंदगी होती है तब ऐसा दबाव बनता है कि ड्रॉप्लेट्स तेज रफ्तार से बाहर निकलते हैं।

2. वैज्ञानिकों का कहना, मुंह की लार भी छींक के ड्रॉप्लेट्स को फैलने में मदद करती है। रिसर्च के दौरान वैज्ञानिकों ने लार को तीन कैटेगरी में बांटकर समझाया। बेहद पतली, मध्यम और गाढ़ी लार।

3. लार पतली होने पर ड्रॉप्लेट्स छोटे होते हैं। ये हवा में लम्बे समय तक रहते हैं। अगर संक्रमित इंसान के मुंह से ड्रॉप्लेट्स निकलकर स्वस्थ इंसान तक पहुंचते हैं तो संक्रमण हो सकता है। मीडियम और गाढ़ी लार वाले ड्रॉप्लेट्स अधिक लम्बे समय तक हवा में नहीं रहते। ये जल्द ही जमीन पर गिर जाते हैं और संक्रमण का खतरा कम रहता है।

4. रिसर्चर करीम अहमद कहते हैं, संक्रमित इंसान की लार भी तय करती है कि महामारी में सुपरस्पेडर घटेंगे या बढ़ेंगे।

