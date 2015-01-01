पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंध्रप्रदेश में अनोखा ऑपरेशन:ओपन ब्रेन सर्जरी के दौरान 33 साल का मरीज अपना पसंदीदा शो और मूवी देखता रहा, सफल रहा ऑपरेशन

गुंटूर13 मिनट पहले
  • डॉक्टर भी चाहते थे कि ऑपरेशन के दौरान मरीश होश में रहे
  • ओपन ब्रेन सर्जरी के दौरान ब्रेन की एक्टिविटी देखना चाहते थे डॉक्टर

आंध्रप्रदेश के गुंटूर में एक मरीज का अनोखे ढंग से ऑपरेशन हुआ है। डॉक्टर चाहते थे कि मरीज ब्रेन सर्जरी के दौरान होश में रहे, लिहाजा डॉक्टरों ने मरीज को उसका पसंदीदा शो देखने के लिए कहा। मरीज ने हॉलीवुड मूवी अवतार भी देखी। इसका असर हुआ और ऑपरेशन सफलतापूर्वक हो गया। मामला गुंटूर के ब्रिंदा न्यूरो सेंटर का है जहां 33 साल के मरीज वारा प्रसाद की ओपन ब्रेन सर्जरी हुई।

सर्जरी के दौरान मरीन अपना पसंदीदा शो बिग बॉस देखा। फोटो साभार : इंडिया टुडे
सर्जरी के दौरान मरीन अपना पसंदीदा शो बिग बॉस देखा। फोटो साभार : इंडिया टुडे

ब्रेन की एक्टिविटी को मॉनिटर करना था जरूरी

डॉक्टर चाहते थे कि ऑपरेशन के दौरान होश में रहे ताकि ब्रेन में होने वाली एक्टिविटी को कंप्यूटर के जरिए मॉनिटर किया जा सके। ऑपरेशन के दौरान डॉक्टरों ने वारा प्रसाद के दिमाग से ट्यूमर निकाल दिया। इस दौरान वह पूरे वक्त अपना पसंदीदा शो बिग बॉस देखते हुए होश में रहे।। अस्पताल के डॉक्टर बी. श्रीनिवास रेड्डी, डॉ शेषाद्री शेखर और डॉ त्रिनाथ ने यह सर्जरी की।

2016 में भी वारा प्रसाद का ऑपरेशन हुआ था लेकिन कामयाब नहीं रहा, जिसके चलते उसे दिक्कतें हो रही थीं।

लंदन में ब्रेन की सर्जरी के दौरान वायलिन बजाती रहीं डैगमर

यूके के लंदन स्थित किंग्स कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में हुई ब्रेन सर्जरी एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया था। ऑपरेशन थिएटर में 53 साल की डैगमर टर्नर वायलिन बजाती रहीं और डॉक्टर उनका ऑपरेशन करते रहे। दरअसल, टर्नर के दिमाग से ट्यूमर निकालना था। डॉक्टर सर्जरी कर रहे थे। छह घंटे के ऑपरेशन के बीच में उन्हें होश आया। इसके बाद उन्हें वायलिन दिया गया। डैगमर वायलिन बजाती रहीं और डॉक्टरों ने उनका 8X4 सेमी का ट्यूमर सफलतापूर्वक निकाल दिया।

करीब 9 महीने पहले 53 वर्षीय टर्नर की ब्रेन सर्जरी हुई। इस दौरान उन्होंने वायलिन बजाया।
करीब 9 महीने पहले 53 वर्षीय टर्नर की ब्रेन सर्जरी हुई। इस दौरान उन्होंने वायलिन बजाया।

सर्जरी के बीच डैगमर को होश में लाने और वायलिन बजवाने का आइडिया डॉक्टरों का ही था। ताकि इस दौरान उनके दिमाग का वह क्षेत्र सक्रिय हो जाए, जो पूरी तरह काम नहीं कर रहा है। न्यूरोसर्जन प्रोफेसर केयोमार्स शकन के मुताबिक, करीब 90 प्रतिशत तक ट्यूमर निकाल दिया। डैगमर अब स्वस्थ हैं।

