मौसमी बीमारियों से बचाने वाली चाय:5 तरह की हर्बल चाय जो रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ाएंगी और सर्दी-जुकाम से बचाएंगी

  • दालचीनी वाली चाय ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करती है और हृदय रोगों का खतरा घटाती है
  • तुलसी और शहद से तैयार चाय इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने और सर्दी-जुकाम से बचाती है

सर्दियों की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। इस समय सर्दी-जुकाम होना आम बात है लेकिन कोरोनाकाल में यह स्थिति कन्फ्यूजन वाली है। वायरस का संक्रमण होने पर भी मिलते-जुलते लक्षण दिखते हैं। इसलिए अपनी इम्युनिटी पावर कम न होने दें। ये मौसमी बीमारियों से बचाती है और मेटाबॉलिज्म दुरुस्त रखती है। क्लीनिकल न्यूट्रिशनिस्ट नीतिशा शर्मा बता रही हैं, 5 ऐसी हर्बल चाय जिन्हें घर पर बनाया जा सकता है और कई तरह की समस्याओं से बचा जा सकता है।

दालचीनी की चाय : इम्युनिटी बढ़ेगी, पाचन सुधरेगा और मोटापा घटेगा

दालचीनी में पॉलीफिनॉल एंटीऑक्सीडेंट होता है जो बीपी को नियंत्रित कर दिल की बीमारियों के खतरे को घटाता है। यह शुगर का लेवल भी कंट्रोल करता है। सुबह के वक्त दालचीनी की चाय पीने से मेटाबॉलिज्म और पाचन में सुधार होता है जिससे मोटापे को कम करने में मदद मिलती है।

ऐसे बनाएं : दालचीनी की एक स्टिक को रातभर एक कप पानी में भिगोएं। सुबह दालचीनी सहित उसी पानी को दो मिनट उबालें।

तुलसी-शहद की चाय : सर्दी-जुकाम दूर कर एनर्जी देगी

तुलसी के पत्ते मेटाबॉलिज्म बढ़ाने में मददगार होते हैं। इस तरह मेटाबॉलिज्म को बढ़ाकर मोटापे को नियंत्रण में रखते हैं। ये शरीर से विषैले तत्वों को भी दूर करते हैं। प्रतिरक्षा तंत्र को भी मजबूती प्रदान करते हैं। इसलिए सर्दी-जुकाम से बचाव करते हैं। तुलसी के पत्तों की चाय में शहद मिलाकर पीने से एनर्जी भी मिलती है। इसे खाली पेट पिएं।

ऐसे बनाएं : तुलसी के चार-पांच पत्ते एक कप पानी में 3-4 मिनट तक उबाल लें। गुनगुना होने पर आधा चम्मच शहद मिला लें।

गुडहल-शहद की चाय: कोलेस्ट्रॉल और वजन करती है कंट्रोल

चटकदार लाल रंग के ये फूल ज्यादातर गर्मी में ही खिलते हैं, लेकिन सर्दी के मौसम में भी कई जगह मिल जाते हैं। गुडहल की चाय कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कम करने का काम करती है और दिल की बीमारियों से बचाती है। इसमें आधा चम्मच शहद भी मिला दीजिए। इससे यह वजन को भी नियंत्रित करने में मददगार साबित होती है।

विधि : एक कप उबलते हुए पानी में एक ताजा फूल तोड़कर डाल दीजिए। 10 मिनट तक उबलने दीजिए। फिर इसमें शहद डालकर पी सकते हैं।

जैस्मीन टी : रोगों से लड़ने वाला इम्यून सिस्टम होगा मजबूत

जैस्मीन के फूलों में मौजूद एंटी ऑक्सीडेंट्स शरीर में बनने वाले फ्री रेडिकल्स को दूर करते हैं। फ्री रेडिकल्स कोशिकाओं को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। यह चाय खासकर मोटापे को घटाने के लिए काफी फायदेमंद होती है। लंच के बाद जैस्मीन की चाय पीने से इम्यून सिस्टम मजबूत बनता है और दिल से जुड़ी बीमारियों से भी बचाव होता है।

ऐसे बनाएं : एक कप पानी में जैस्मीन के चार-पांच सूखे फूल डालकर इन्हें पांच मिनट तक उबाल लीजिए। चाय कप में डालने के बाद चीनी की जगह शहद का इस्तेमाल करें।

कैमोमाइल चाय : नींद दूर करेगी और स्किन की चमक बढ़ाएगी

कैमोमाइल के फूलों से बनी चाय पीने से त्वचा में नरमाहट और चमक आती है। जिन लोगों को नींद नहीं आने की समस्या है, उन्हें रोजाना रात को सोने से पहले इस चाय का सेवन करना चाहिए। यह हमारी नर्व्स को रिलैक्स कर नींद लाने में मददगार होती है। अगर आप सर्दी-जुकाम से पीड़ित हैं तो इसमें भी यह चाय 'जादू' का काम करती है।

ऐसे बनाएं : एक कप उबले हुए पानी में कैमोमाइल के चार-पांच सूखे फूल डालकर उन्हें पांच मिनट तक उबाल लीजिए।

