  Hindi News
  Happylife
  Best Age To Become Mother 20s Vs 30s Years; All You Need To Know From Columbia Asia Hospital Gynecologist Dr. Vinita Diwakar

मां बनने की सही उम्र क्या:20 से 29 साल की उम्र सबसे बेहतर है लेकिन 30 के बाद बच्चा प्लान करें तो ये बातें ध्यान रखें

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 35 साल की उम्र के बाद मां बनती हैं तो कई तरह से रिस्क बढ़ जाता है
  • नॉर्मल डिलीवरी में दिक्कतें आती हैं और बच्चा अबॉर्ट होने का डर भी रहता है

मां बनने के लिए एक जरूरी फैक्टर उम्र भी होता है। मां बनने की सही उम्र को टालना भविष्य में कई तरह से मुश्किलें पैदा करता है। घटती उम्र के साथ प्रजनन क्षमता में भी कमी आती है और रिस्क बढ़ता है। कोलंबिया एशिया अस्पताल, गाज़ियाबाद की स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. विनीता दिवाकर बता रही हैं, बढ़ती उम्र में मां बनें तो किन बातों का ध्यान रखें

20-29 साल की उम्र

इस उम्र में बॉडी फर्टाइल होती है। इसलिए यह उम्र प्रेग्नेंसी के लिए सबसे बेहतर मानी गई है। दरअसल, इस उम्र में अच्छी क्वालिटी वाले एग्स सबसे अधिक होते हैं। प्रेग्नेंसी के जोखिम भी बहुत कम होते हैं।

30-39 साल की उम्र

जब महिलाएं इस उम्र में प्रवेश करती हैं, तो 35 के बाद प्रजनन क्षमता में और गिरावट आती है, इस कारण एग्स की संख्या में कमी आती है। गर्भपात और आनुवांशिक असामान्यता का जोखिम 35 वर्ष की आयु के बाद और बढ़ना शुरू हो जाता है।

इस दौरान नॉर्मल डिलीवरी होने में मुश्किलें आती हैं। शिशु को स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। गर्भपात होने की संभावना भी बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में जांच के दौरान स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ कभी-कभी मां और उसके बच्चे के लिए एक्स्ट्रा जांच की सलाह देते हैं। डायबिटीज और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर जैसी दिक्कतें 35 वर्ष की आयु के बाद महिलाओं में अधिक सामान्य हैं। इससे प्रेग्नेंसी में होने वाली डायबिटीज और प्रीएक्लेम्पसिया (गर्भावस्था से संबंधित एक अतिसंवेदनशील विकार है।) का रिस्क रहता है।

40 साल की उम्र

इस उम्र में गर्भधारण की संभावना 35 प्रतिशत कम हो जाती है। साथ ही एग्स की संख्या और क्वालिटी में कमी आ सकती है जो बच्चे को जन्म देने में बाधा बन सकती है। हालांकि 40 वर्ष की उम्र की महिलाएं भी स्वस्थ गर्भावस्था के साथ बच्चे को जन्म दे सकती हैं, लेकिन जोखिम भी काफ़ी बढ़ सकता है।

अविकसित शिशु का जन्म, जन्म के समय कम वज़न, जन्मजात दोष, स्टिल बर्थ यानी जन्मते ही शिशु मृत्यु आदि का खतरा रहता है। ऐसे में इस उम्र के बाद डॉक्टर्स को रिस्क समझने के लिए एक्स्ट्रा जांच करानी पड़ती हैं।

अगर देर से मां बनना चाहती हैं फ्रीज करा सकती हैं एग

अगर कुछ साल बाद मां बनने की योजना बना रही हैं तो एग फ्रीजिंग करा सकती हैं। एक्सपर्ट के मुताबिक, 38 वर्ष से कम उम्र की महिला एग फ्रीजिंग करा सकती हैं। यह प्रोसेस फ्यूचर में प्रोग्नेंसी के रिस्क को काफी हद तक कम कर सकती है। यह पूरी प्रोसेस एक्सपर्ट की कड़ी निगरानी में ही की जाती है।

इलाज की कई तकनीक

आपकी उम्र 35 वर्ष से अधिक है और आप 6 माह के अंदर प्रेग्नेंट होना चाहती हैं तो आपको फर्टिलिटी से जुड़ी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। ऐसे में एक्सपर्ट असिस्टेड प्रोड्यूसिंग टेक्नोलॉजीज़ (एआरटी) दवाओं या आईवीएफ जैसे विकल्पों से मदद कर सकते हैं।

