फेफड़े की डैमेज करने वाली बीमारी:सांस लेने पर तेज आवाज आना और छाती में जकड़न है सीओपीडी का लक्षण, सर्दियों में इससे ऐसे बचें

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीओपीडी होने पर शरीर में ऑक्सीजन का स्तर घटता है
  • यह स्थिति हार्ट के लिए भी मुश्किलें बढ़ाती है और बीपी बढ़ता है

सर्दियों में सांस लेते समय आवाज आना, छाती में जकड़न होना या कोई काम करते समय सांस फूलने जैसे लक्षण दिखे तो अलर्ट हो जाएं। ये सांस की बीमारी सीओपीडी के लक्षण है। इसे क्रोनिक ऑब्सट्रक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिजीज कहते हैं। सर्दियों में इसके मामले बढ़ते हैं।

सीओपीडी का असर सीधेतौर पर फेफड़ों पर होता है। यह रोग धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता है जिससे मरीज को सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है। एम्स के डायरेक्टर और सांस रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया कहते हैं, सीओपीडी को आसान भाषा में ऐसे समझ सकते हैं। क्रॉनिक यानी लम्बी बीमारी, ऑब्सट्रक्टिव यानी सांस की नली में सिकुड़न। पल्मोनरी डिसीज यानी फेफड़ों से जुड़ी बीमारी।

सीओपीडी कैसे असर छोड़ता है
प्रसार भारती से बातचीत में डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया ने बताया, सीओपीडी के जूझ रहे मरीज में हृदय रोग, फेफड़ों का कैंसर कई गंभीर बीमारियां होने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। कोरोना काल में ऐसे लोगों को विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

अधिक पॉल्यूशन वाली जगह में रहना, खाने बनाने में लकड़ी और उपले का अधिक प्रयोग करने से निकलने वाला धुआं सांस के जरिए फेफड़े में जाता है तो बुरा असर डालता है।

कौन से लक्षण दिखने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं

  • सांस लेने में आवाज आना।
  • छाती में जकड़न।
  • सांस फूलने लगना खासतौर फिजिकल एक्टिविटी के दौरान।
  • गले में दिक्कत महसूस होना।
  • लम्बे समय तक खांसी आना
  • जिनमें सीओपीडी ज्यादा होती है उन्हें घर में भी ऑक्सीजन लेनी पड़ती है।
सीओपीडी की स्थिति गंभीर होने पर मरीज ऑक्सीजन देनी पड़ती है।
सीओपीडी से बचाव के उपाय

  • पॉल्यूशन वाले एरिया से दूर रहें।
  • स्मोकिंग करने से बचें।
  • घर में अंदरूनी प्रदूषण को बढ़ाने वाले कारकों पर ध्यान दें
  • खाना पकाने के लिये लकड़ी, उपले या कोयले का इस्तेमाल न करें
  • रोजाना योग और प्राणायाम करें।

वो 4 बातें कोरोना काल में याद रखें

एक्सपर्ट का कहना है फेफड़ों को सुरक्षित रखना बेहद जरूरी है। यह कोरोना महामारी का दौर है इसलिए और भी ज्यादा बचाव करने की जरूरत है ताकि दूसरे खतरों को कम किया जा सके। इसलिए कोविड गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करें।

  • कोरोनाकाल में मास्क लगाना न छोड़ें
  • हाथों को साबुन-पानी से जरूर धोएं
  • सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें।
  • पानी को उबालें और ठंडा करके पिएं।

