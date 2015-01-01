पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट रहें:बच्चों को भी हो सकता है आर्थराइटिस, सुबह बच्चों के जोड़ों में दर्द-अकड़न या बुखार के बाद वजन घटना है इसका लक्षण

  • 6 माह से 16 साल तक के बी बच्चों में दिख सकते हैं आर्थराइटिस के लक्षण
  • जुवेनाइल आर्थराइटिस होने पर बच्चों की हड्डियों का विकास रुक जाता है

आर्थराइटिस सिर्फ बुजुर्गों को होने वाली बीमारी नहीं है। इसके लक्षण 6 माह से लेकर 16 साल तक के बच्चों और किशोरों में भी दिख सकते हैं। बच्चों और किशोरों में होने वाले आर्थराइटिस को जुवेनाइल आइडियोपेथिक आर्थराइटिस (जेआईए) कहा जाता है। यह ऑटोइम्यून डिसीज है, जिसमें व्हाइट ब्लड सेल्स (डब्ल्यूबीसी) अपने ही शरीर को निशाना बनाने लगते हैं।

जुवेनाइल आर्थराइटिस क्यों होता है, इसकी वजह अब तक नहीं पता लगाई जा सकी है। फिर भी इसका एक बड़ा कारण जेनेटिक माना जाता है। कंसलटेंट रूमेटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राहुल जैन बता रहे हैं, बच्चों में कौन से लक्षण दिखने पर पेरेंट्स अलर्ट हो जाएं...

ऐसे दिखता है बीमारी का असर
शुरुआती दिनों में जुवेनाइल आर्थराइटिस का असर जोड़ों पर ही देखने को मिलता है, लेकिन समय पर इसका इलाज न होने पर आंख, स्किन, हार्ट और लंग्स पर भी दिख सकता है। जुवेनाइल आर्थराइटिस होने पर बच्चों की हड्डियों का विकास रुक जाता है। इसलिए बच्चों में इससे जुड़े लक्षण दिखने पर अलर्ट हो जाएं और डॉक्टरी सलाह लें।

कैसे पहचानें कि बच्चे को आर्थराइटिस है?

  • अगर बच्चा सुबह उठने पर अक्सर ही जोड़ों में दर्द की शिकायत करने लगे या उसके जोड़ों में अकड़न महसूस हो।
  • बच्चे के जोड़ों के आसपास हर समय सूजन दिखाई दे और लम्बे समय तक दर्द भी होता रहे।
  • अगर बच्चे को बार-बार बुखार आए। बुखार आने के साथ ही उसके वजन में बहुत ज्यादा गिरावट महसूस हो।
  • अगर बच्चा आंखों में लगातार दर्द की शिकायत करे या आपको उसकी आंखों में हर समय लालिमा दिखाई दे।
  • इनमें से ज्यादातर लक्षण किसी अन्य सामान्य बीमारी की वजह से भी हो सकते हैं। लेकिन ये लक्षण पाए जाने पर या जेआईए का जरा भी संदेह होने पर बच्चे को तुरंत पीडियाट्रिक रूमेटोलॉजिस्ट के पास ले जाना चाहिए।

बड़ों और बच्चों के आर्थराइटिस में अंतर भी समझें
बड़ों और बच्चों में होने वाले आर्थराइटिस में एक छोटा-सा अंतर है। बड़ों में आर्थराइटिस होने पर इसके लक्षण ताउम्र देखने को मिलते हैं। लेकिन जुवेनाइल आइडियोपेथिक आर्थराइटिस में यह जरूरी नहीं है कि बच्चा हर समय इसके लक्षणों से पीड़ित ही हो। बच्चों में इसके लक्षण कभी-कभी अचानक नजर आते हैं और कभी काफी लंबे समय तक नहीं दिखते हैं।

क्या है इसका इलाज?
अमेरिकन कॉलेज ऑफ़ रूमेटोलोजी की रिसर्च कहती है, अब तक जेआईए का कोई परमानेंट इलाज नहीं है, इसलिए बच्चों में लक्षण दिखने पर पेरेंट्स को डॉक्टरी सलाह लेनी चाहिए। डॉक्टर्स दवाइयों के साथ लाइफस्टाइल में बदलाव करने की सलाह देते हैं। इस मामले में जितनी देरी होती है, इलाज करना उतना ही मुश्किल हो जाता है।

