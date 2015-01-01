पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • China Successfully Launches Its First Spacecraft Change5 To Moon To Collect Samples Return To Earth

चीन का चैलेंजिंग मिशन:40 साल में पहली बार चांद से नमूने लाने के लिए चीन ने लॉन्च किया रोबोटिक स्पेसक्राफ्ट 'Chang'e-5'

24 मिनट पहले
  • मिशन सफल होने पर चीन चांद से नमूने लाने वाला दुनिया का तीसरा देश बन जाएगा
  • इससे पहले अमेरिका और सोवियत संघ चांद से नमूने लाने के लिए अंतरिक्ष यात्री भेज चुके हैं

चीन ने चांद की सतह से चट्‌टानों और मलबों के नमूने लाने के लिए मंगलवार को रोबोटिक स्पेसक्राफ्ट 'Chang'e-5' लॉन्च किया। यह स्पेसक्राफ्ट हेनान प्रांत के वेंचैंग स्प्रेसक्राफ्ट लॉन्च साइट से छोड़ा गया। यह चीन के इतिहास का सबसे जटिल और चुनौतीभरा मिशन है।

पिछले 40 सालों में किसी देश का अंतरिक्ष से नमूने लाने का यह पहला प्रयास है। मिशन सफल होने पर चीन चांद से नमूने लाने वाला दुनिया का तीसरा देश बन जाएगा। इससे पहले अमेरिका और सोवियत संघ चांद के नमूने लाने के लिए अंतरिक्ष यात्री भेज चुके हैं।

कैसा है 'Chang'e-5' और काम कैसे करेगा
यह ऑर्बिटर, लैंडर, एसेंडर और रिटर्नर से मिलकर बना है। यह स्प्रेसक्राफ्ट चंद्रमा की कक्षा में पहुंचने पर अपना एक लैंडर वहां उतारेगा। लैंडर चांद की जमीन में खुदाई करके मिट्टी और चट्टान निकालेगा। फिर इस नमूने को लेकर एसेंडर के पास जाएगा। एसेंडर नमूने लेकर चंद्रमा की सतह से उड़ेगा और अंतरिक्ष में चक्‍कर काट रहे अपने मेन यान से जुड़ जाएगा।

चीन का मुख्‍य अंतरिक्ष यान चंद्रमा की सतह के नमूने को एक कैप्‍सूल में रखेगा और उसे फिर पृथ्‍वी के लिए रवाना कर देगा। इस पूरे मिशन में कम से कम 23 दिन लग सकता है। यह 187 फुट लम्बा और 870 टन वजनी है।

चीन का मिशन चुनौतीभरा क्यों है?
अमेरिका और सोवियत संघ के मिशन में अंतरिक्ष यात्री भेजे गए थे लेकिन चीन का मिशन कई तरह से चुनौती भरा है। चाइना नेशनल स्पेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर पे झॉयू कहते हैं, हमारा मिशन थोड़ा कॉम्प्लीकेटेड है क्योंकि इसमें कोई इंसान शामिल नहीं है। यह पूरी तरह से तकनीक पर आधारित है। हमारा स्पेसक्राफ्ट रोबोटिक है जो अंतरिक्ष से नमूने लाएगा।

पे कहते हैं, यह मिशन चीन में विज्ञान और तकनीक के विकास को आगे बढ़ाएगा। यह देश में स्पेस से जुड़ी नई चीजों को सामने लाने में मदद करेगा।

