पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Chinese Man Has Nearly 20 Live Worms Pulled Out From His EYE After The Parasites Lived Inside Him For A Year 

चीन में चौंकाने वाला मामला:डॉक्टर्स ने मरीज की आंख से निकाला 20 जिंदा कीड़ों का एक गुच्छा, एक साल से परेशान था मरीज

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर्स का दावा, चीनी शख्स में ये कीड़े मक्खियों के जरिए पहुंचे
  • मरीज में मिले परजीवी कीड़े आमतौर पर कुत्ते और बिल्लियों में पाए जाते हैं

चीन में एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। 60 साल के एक मरीज की आंखों में कीड़ों का गुच्छा मिला है। ये सभी जिंदा थे। डॉक्टर्स ने आंख की पलक से 20 जिंदा कीड़े निकाले। कुछ महीने पहले आंखों में अजीब सी हरकत महसूस होने पर मरीज डॉक्टर्स से सलाह लेने पहुंचा था। यहां सर्जरी के दौरान चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई।

मरीज को थकान महसूस हो रही थी

चीनी मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ये जिंदा कीड़े मरीज की आंख में करीब सालभर से थे। मरीज को आंखों में अजीब सा महसूस होता था। उसे लगता था कि थकान के कारण ऐसा हो रहा है। डॉक्टर्स ने आंखों की जांच की तो सामने आया कि दाईं पलक के नीचे छोटे-छोटे कीड़ों का एक गुच्छा मिला।

आउटडोर वर्कआउट के दौरान पहुंचे कीड़े
कीड़ों को निकालने वाले डॉक्टर्स का मानना है कि जो कीड़े पलकों में मिले हैं उनमें लार्वा भी थे। मरीज का नाम वैन है और उसे स्पोर्ट्स एक्टविटी का काफी शौक है। ये कीड़े मरीज की आंखों में तब पहुंचे जब वह आउटडोर वर्कआउट करता था। धीरे-धीरे मरीज की हालत बिगड़ती गई और बर्दाश्त से बाहर होने पर वह पूर्वी चीन के सूझोयू म्यूनिसिपल हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा।

मरीज ने डॉक्टर से कहा, वह पिछले एक साल से आंखें में कुछ अटका हुआ सा महसूस कर रहा है।

मक्खियों के जरिए कीड़े आंखों तक पहुंचे
इलाज करने वाले डॉ. शी टिंग का कहना है, मरीज को मक्खियों ने काटा होगा। मक्खियों के जरिए कीड़े आंखों में पहुंचे। सर्जरी सफल रही है और कीड़े निकलने के बाद मरीज रिकवर हो रहा है।

ये कीड़े थेलेजिया कैलीपेडा प्रजाति के हैं। जो आंखों में संक्रमण फैलाने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। आमतौर पर ये परजीवी कीड़े कुत्ते और बिल्लियों में पाए जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें