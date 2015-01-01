पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्सपर्ट एडवाइज:लहसुन, बादाम और फायबर वाले भोजन से घटेगा कोलेस्ट्रॉल और हृदय रोगों का खतरा, एक्सपर्ट की ये 5 बातें ध्यान रखें

  • एक ही तेल को बार-बार इस्तेमाल करके बनाया गया खाना लेने से बचें
  • खाने में ओट्स, स्प्राउट्स और सलाद की मात्रा को बढ़ाएं

कोलेस्ट्रॉल एक केमिकल कंपाउंड होता है, जो शरीर में कोशिकाओं के निर्माण के लिए जरूरी है। लेकिन शरीर में इसकी अधिक मात्रा दिल, दिमाग और किडनियों के लिए घातक है। कोलेस्ट्रॉल हमारी खानपान की आदतों से बढ़ता है। यानी खानपान की आदतों में सुधार करके भी कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। डाइट एंड वेलनेस एक्सपर्ट डॉ. शिखा शर्मा से जानिए कैसे कंट्रोल में रखें कोलेस्ट्रॉल

1. सुबह की शुरुआत लहसुन से
लहसुन में ऐसे एंजाइम्स पाए जाते हैं, जो एलडीएल यानी खराब कोलेस्ट्रॉल को कम करने में मददगार साबित होते हैं। एक रिसर्च के मुताबिक, लहसुन के नियमित सेवन से एलडीएल के स्तर में 9 प्रतिशत तक की कमी हो सकती है। रोजाना सुबह के समय खाली पेट लहसुन की दो कलियों को चबा-चबाकर खाना फायदेमंद होगा।

2. चाय पीने से पहले बादाम खाएं
बादाम में ओमेगा-3 फैटी एसिड होते हैं, जो बुरे कोलेस्ट्रॉल को घटाने और अच्छे कोलेस्ट्रॉल को बढ़ाने में मददगार होते हैं। इन्हें एक रात पहले पानी में भिगोकर सुबह चाय से करीब 20 मिनट पहले खाना चाहिए। पानी में भिगोने से बादाम में फैटी तत्व कम हो जाता है।

रोजाना पांच से छह बादाम खाना भी पर्याप्त है। इसका एक माह का खर्च लगभग उतना ही होगा, जितना कोलेस्ट्रॉल होने पर उसे घटाने वाली दवाओं पर होता है। साथ ही अखरोट का सेवन भी करेंगे तो दोगुना फायदा होगा। काजू को अवॉइड करना चाहिए।

3. भोजन में अधिक से अधिक फाइबर हों
नाश्ते से लेकर डिनर तक, आप जब भी और जो भी खाएं, वह फाइबरयुक्त होना चाहिए। रोजाना अपने दोनों समय के भोजन में सलाद को जरूर शामिल करें। सलाद में शामिल तमाम तरह की सब्जियां जैसे प्याज, मूली, गाजर, चुकंदर फाइबर्स से युक्त होती हैं। ओट्स, स्प्राउट्स और शकरकंद में भी काफी मात्रा में फाइबर्स होते हैं। इन्हें नाश्ते में लें। संतरे, नाशपाती, पपीते, चीकू जैसे फल भी फाइबरके अच्छे सोर्स होते हैं।

4. बाहर की तली हुई चीजों को ना कहें
ट्रांसफैट के लगातार सेवन से एलडीएल जैसा बुरा कोलेस्ट्रॉल बढ़ता है, जबकि एचडीएल जैसे अच्छे कोलेस्ट्रॉल का लेवल 20 फीसदी तक घट जाता है। ट्रांसफैट मुख्य रूप से डीप फ्राइड और क्रीम वाली चीजों में होता है। खासकर एक ही तेल को बार-बार गर्म करने से उसमें ट्रांसफैट की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है। बाहर के खाने में आमतौर पर इसी तरह के तेल का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल होता है। इसलिए बाहर की डीप फ्राइड चीजें अवॉइड करनी चाहिए।

5. वानस्पतिक प्रोटीन का सेवन बढ़ाएं
वानस्पतिक प्रोटीन से मतलब ऐसा प्रोटीन होता है जो वनस्पतियों यानी पेड़-पौधों से मिलता हो। यह प्रोटीन दालों, राजमा, चना, मूंगफली, सोयाबीन आदि के जरिए हासिल किया जा सकता है। इससे बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल के लेवल को काफी तेजी से घटाने में मदद मिलती है और गुड कोलेस्ट्रॉल का लेवल बढ़ता है।

