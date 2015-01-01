पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना और डायबिटीज रेटिनोपैथी:डायबिटीज के कारण आंखों में दिक्कत है तो कोरोना से हालत नाजुक होने का खतरा पांच गुना ज्यादा

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन के रिसर्चर्स का खुलासा, डायबिटीज और रेटिनोपैथी के बीच कनेक्शन मिला
  • डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी मधुमेह रोगियों में होने वाली आंखों से जुड़ी सबसे गंभीर बीमारी

कोरोना का संक्रमण किस इंसान में कितना खतरनाक होगा यह अभी स्पष्ट रूप से नहीं कहा जा सकता है। लेकिन, कुछ खास तरह की बीमारियों से परेशान मरीजों के लिए इसका संक्रमण जानलेवा हो सकता है। एक नई स्टडी में खुलासा हुआ है कि जिन लोगों में डायबिटीज की वजह से आंखों की बीमारी हुई है, उनमें कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़ने का खतरा सामान्य इंसान की तुलना में पांच गुना ज्यादा होता है।

डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी और कोरोना के बीच कनेक्शन

किंग्स कॉलेज लंदन के डायबिटीज रिसर्च एंड क्लीनिकल प्रैक्टिस पेपर में पब्लिश रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, यह पहला मौका है, जब डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी और कोरोना के खतरों के बीच कोई सीधा संबंध दिख रहा है। आंखों में खराबी आना डायबिटीज के बड़े कम्प्लीकेशंस में से एक है। आंखों में स्मॉल ब्लड वेसेल्स (छोटी धमनियों) को नुकसान पहुंचने के कारण ऐसा होता है।

रिसर्चर डॉ. एंतोनेला कॉर्सिलो ने कहा कि डायबिटीज के जिन रोगियों की आंखें खराब होती हैं, उनके ब्लड वेसेल्स को बहुत अधिक नुकसान पहुंच गया होता है। यही नुकसान कोरोना होने पर मरीज को गंभीर रूप से बीमार करने में भूमिका निभाता है। यह भी देखा गया है कि जो कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़ते हैं, उनके लंग्स के ब्लड वेसेल्स को गंभीर नुकसान पहुंचता है। इसलिए डायबिटिक संक्रमित वैस्कुलर कम्प्लीकेशन का शिकार ज्यादा होते हैं।

क्या होती है डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी

आई एंड ग्लूकोमा एक्सपर्ट डॉ. विनीता रामनानी ने बताया, डायबिटिक रेटिनोपैथी मधुमेह रोगियों में होने वाली आंखों से जुड़ी सबसे गंभीर बीमारी है। इसमें भी शुरूआती लक्षण नहीं होते मरीज को इसका पता रेटिना टेस्ट से पता चलता है। रेटिनोपैथी बढ़ने पर आंखों की रोशनी कम होने लगती है। हालत बिगड़ने पर रोशनी पूरी तरह से जा सकती है।

डायबिटीज के अलावा अगर मरीज ब्लड प्रेशर, थायरॉयड, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, हार्ट या किडनी डिसीज से जूझ रहता है तो खतरा और ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है। डायबिटीज से 20% से 40% मरीजों में रेटिनोपैथी हो सकती है।

डायबिटीज के 54.6% मरीजों में आंखों की समस्या
2014 की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, टाइप-1 डायबिटीज से ग्रस्त 54.6% लोगों में आंखों की समस्या आ जाती है। वहीं, टाइप-2 डायबिटीज से ग्रस्त 30 फीसदी लोगों में आंखों की समस्या होती है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सेंट थॉमस एनएचएस फाउंडेशन ट्रस्ट में 12 मार्च से 7 अप्रैल के बीच जितने डायबिटिक रोगी गंभीर रूप से बीमार हुए उनमें से 67 फीसदी को आंखों की समस्या थी। इनमें से 26 फीसदी को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया।

आइसोलेशन की फीलिंग भूख लगने जैसी
मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी के रिसर्चर्स ने दावा किया है कि जो लोग आइसोलेशन में रहते हैं उनकी फीलिंग बिल्कुल वैसी ही होती है जैसी भूख लगने पर होती है। भूख लगने पर लोगों को खाने की जरूरत महसूस होती है। इसी तरह आइसोलेशन में अन्य लोगों की कमी खलती है। दोनों ही स्थितियों में दिमाग न्यूरोलॉजिकल नजरिए से एक जैसी अवस्था में होता है। इस रिसर्च के लिए आंकड़े महामारी की शुरुआत से पहले जुटाए गए थे।

