पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Coronavirus Heat Tolerant Vaccine India Update; Researchers At Indian Institute Of Science (IISc)

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

IISc की रिसर्च:भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित की 100 डिग्री तापमान पर भी खराब न होने वाली कोरोना की वैक्सीन, ह्यूमन ट्रायल की तैयारी

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस के वैज्ञानिकों ने ऐसी कोविड-19 वैक्सीन तैयार की है जिस पर गर्मी का असर नहीं होगा। वैज्ञानिकों का दावा है, यह हीट-टॉलरेंट है और 100 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट तक तापमान बढ़ने का कोई असर वैक्सीन पर नहीं पड़ेगा। इसे 37 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेट तापमान पर एक महीने तक रखा जा सकता है।

रिमोट एरिया में भी पहुंचाई जा सकेगी

वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, यह नई वैक्सीन खासतौर पर मध्यम आय वर्ग वाले देशों में भी असरदार साबित होगी जहां आमतौर पर वैक्सीन रखने के लिए महंगे कूलिंग इक्विपमेंट बड़ी चुनौती होते हैं। इसलिए इसे रिमोट एरिया में भी पहुंचाया जा सकेगा।

स्पाइक प्रोटीन से तैयार की वैक्सीन
बायोलॉजिकल केमेस्ट्री जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, इस वैक्सीन को तैयार करने के लिए कोरोनावायरस के स्पाइक प्रोटीन के एक हिस्से का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। जब इसका ट्रायल किया गया तो इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स काफी बेहतर रहा।

अब ह्यूमन ट्रायल की तैयारियां हुईं तेज

वैक्सीन को तैयार करने वाली टीम के हेड राघवन वरदराजन कहते हैं, फंडिंग मिलने के बाद अब वैक्सीन के लिए क्लीनिकल डेवलपमेंट की तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। अब वैक्सीन की सेफ्टी और साइडइफेक्ट को समझने के लिए इसका ट्रायल इंसानों पर किया जाएगा। इंसानों पर ट्रायल के लिए वैक्सीन का पहला बैच तैयारी की फेज में है।

कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन के 4 करोड़ डोज तैयार

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच अच्छी खबर है। सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (SII) ने गुरुवार को बताया कि ऑक्सफोर्ड और एस्ट्राजेनिका की कोरोना वैक्सीन कोवीशील्ड के चार करोड़ डोज तैयार कर लिए गए हैं। तीसरे और फाइनल फेज ट्रायल के लिए 1600 लोगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी हो गया है। वहीं, कोविड सुरक्षा मिशन के तहत भारतीय वैक्‍सीन के विकास के लिए वित्त मंत्री ने 900 करोड़ रु. का ऐलान किया है।

इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) की निगरानी में कोवीशील्ड का ट्रायल हो रहा है। SII ने अमेरिकी कंपनी नोवावैक्‍स (Novavax) से भी Covavax वैक्‍सीन के लिए टाईअप किया है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, Novavax ने SII के साथ 2021 में 100 करोड़ डोज सप्लाई करने का करार किया है।

देश के कुछ राज्यों में एक्टिव केस में हो रही बढ़ोतरी चिंता का सबब बन गया है। बुधवार को देश में 4 हजार 988 एक्टिव केस बढ़े, इनमें से अकेले महाराष्ट्र में ही 4 हजार 351 मरीज कम हुए। 17 राज्यों में एक्टिव केस कम हुए हैं तो 16 राज्यों में बढ़े हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 1244 मरीज दिल्ली में बढ़े हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें

भारत में आखिर कब मिलेगी वैक्सीन, किसे सबसे पहले मिलेगी और क्या यह फ्री होगी?

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बताया 2021 की पहली तिमाही में आ जाएगा टीका

वर्ल्ड बैंक ने जरूरतमंद देशों के लिए 88 हजार करोड़ रु. मंजूर किए

फ्लू की वैक्सीन कोरोना से संक्रमण का खतरा 39% तक घटा सकती है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी बोले- कोरोना की वजह से इस बार फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले सके, लेकिन हमारे बीच की दूरियां घट रही हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें