डॉक्टरों के लिए पहेली बना मामला:ब्लड कैंसर के मरीज में 70 दिन तक कोरोना जिंदा रहा लेकिन एक भी लक्षण नहीं दिखे

कुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमेरिका में 71 साल की महिला में सामने आया कोरोना का चौकाने वाला मामला
  • न तो महिला में एंटीबॉडी बनीं और न ही उसकी सेहत पर वायरस का बड़ा असर दिखा

अमेरिका में कोरोना का चौकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। ब्लड कैंसर के मरीज में कोरोना 70 दिन तक जिंदा रहा लेकिन कोई लक्षण नहीं दिखे। अमेरिका के नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एलर्जी एंड इन्फेक्शियस डिसीज ने इस मामले की स्टडी की। वायरस विशेषज्ञ विंसेंट मूंस्टर का कहना है, जब हमने इस मामले पर रिसर्च शुरू की तो यह नहीं जानते थे कि मरीज में कितने दिनों से वायरस मौजूद है।

71 वर्षीय महिला की कई बार जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

मरीज की उम्र 71 साल है और वाशिंगटन के किर्कलैंड की रहने वाली है। महिला में महामारी की शुरुआत में ही संक्रमण हुआ था। कई बार मरीज का RT-PCR टेस्ट हुआ और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जर्नल सेल में पब्लिश केस स्टडी कहती है, किसी इंसान में कोरोना कितने दिन तक रह सकता है, स्पष्टतौर पर यह अब भी नहीं समझा जा सका है।

ब्लड कैंसर के कारण इम्यून सिस्टम कमजोर था

वायरस विशेषज्ञ विंसेंट के मुताबिक, ब्लड कैंसर के कारण मरीज का इम्यून सिस्टम काफी कमजोर हो गया था फिर भी कोविड-19 के लक्षण नहीं दिखे। मरीज एनीमिया से जूझ रही थी। हॉस्पिटल में रेग्युलर कोविड टेस्ट के लिए नाक से सैम्पल लिया जा रहा था। इस दौरान चौकाने वाली बात सामने आई। मरीज का पहला टेस्ट पॉजिटिव होने के बाद उसमें करीब 70 दिन तक कोरोना स्पष्टतौर पर रहा।

इसलिए नहीं दिखे लक्षण
विंसेंट कहते हैं, मरीज लम्बे समय तक संक्रमित रही क्योंकि इम्यून सिस्टम ने वायरस का संक्रमण होने पर कभी रेस्पॉन्स नहीं दिया। ब्लड टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में सामने आया कि महिला में कभी एंटीबॉडी नहीं बनीं। कोरोना से रिकवरी के बाद उसकी सेहत पर न के बराबर असर पड़ा।

