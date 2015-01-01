पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल का डायबिटीज डे:कोरोना का खतरा घटाने के लिए डायबिटीज के रोगी ब्लड शुगर कंट्रोल में रखें, एक्सरसाइज करें और खाने में प्रोटीन अधिक लें

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डायबिटीज के रोगी हैं तो दवाएं समय पर लें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें
  • शुगर बढ़ी हुई मिलने पर डॉक्टरी सलाह लेना बिल्कुल न भूलें

महामारी में एक बात साबित हो चुकी है कि डायबिटीज के मरीजों में कोरोना का संक्रमण होने का खतरा अधिक है। कोरोना के संक्रमण से जूझने वाले 25 मरीज डायबिटीज से परेशान हैं। देश में डायबिटीज के ज्यादातर रोगी 28 से 60 साल के बीच के हैं। इसलिए कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने का खतरा भी ज्यादा है।

एक और बात सबसे ज्यादा परेशान करने वाली है। कोविड-19 स्वस्थ लोगों में डायबिटीज की वजह भी बन सकता है और जो पहले से डायबिटीज से जूझ रहे हैं उनकी हालत और बिगाड़ सकता है। दुनियाभर के 17 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विशेषज्ञों की टीम के एक पैनल ने दुनियाभर के कई मामलों पर रिसर्च के बाद ये बात कही है। अब तक हुए क्लीनिकल ट्रायल में कोविड-19 और डायबिटीज के बीच ये महत्वपूर्ण कनेक्शन ढूंढ़ा गया है।

आज वर्ल्ड डायबिटीज डे है, इस मौके पर एक्सपर्ट से जानिए कोरोना और डायबिटीज का क्या है कनेक्शन...

4 पॉइंट से समझिए कोविड-19 और डायबिटीज का कनेक्शन

  • स्वस्थ लोगों में ऐसे बढ़ता है खतरा: एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल जयपुर के डायबिटोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. प्रकाश केसवानी का कहना है कि कोविड-19 का वायरस सीधे पेंक्रियाज में मौजूद इंसुलिन बनाने वाली बीटा कोशिकाओं को संक्रमित कर सकता है। बीटा कोशिकाओं के डैमेज होने पर मरीजों में इंसुलिन बनने की कैपेसिटी कम हो जाएगी। ऐसे में जो स्वस्थ हैं उनमें भी नई डायबिटीज का खतरा बढ़ेगा।
  • टाइप-1 डायबिटीज भी हो सकती है: कई बार संक्रमण ज्यादा गंभीर होता है, ऐसी स्थिति में टाइप-1 डायबिटीज या डायबिटिक कीटोएसिडोसिस भी हो सकता है। डायबिटिक कीटोएसिडोसिस उस स्थिति को कहते हैं जब इंसुलिन की बहुत अधिक कमी के कारण शरीर में शुगर का लेवल ज्यादा बढ़ जाता है।
  • स्ट्रेस भी एक फैक्टर है: अगर किसी में डायबिटीज की शुरुआत हुई है और उसे नहीं मालूम है, इस दौरान वायरस का संक्रमण होता है तो स्ट्रेस के कारण भी नई डाइबिटीज विकसित हो सकती है।
  • इसलिए डायबिटिक लोगों को खतरा ज्यादा: डायबिटीज के रोगियों में हर संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा होता है। ऐसे रोगियों में इम्यून सिस्टम की कोशिकाओं (लिम्फोसाइट्स, न्यूट्रोफिल्स) की कार्य क्षमता कम हो जाती है। इस वजह से शरीर में एंटीबॉडीज कम बनती हैं। बीमारी से लड़ने की ताकत कम होने के कारण ये बाहरी चीजों (वायरस, बैक्टीरिया) को खत्म नहीं कर पाती नतीजा जान का जोखिम बढ़ता जाता है।

ऐसे मरीजों में ऑक्सीजन का लेवल घटने का खतरा अधिक

मुम्बई के जसलोक हॉस्पिटल के डायबिटीज एक्सपर्ट शैवाल चंडालिया कहते हैं, डायबिटीज के मरीजों में संक्रमण हुआ तो ऑक्सीजन का लेवल घट सकता है और वेंटिलेटर की जरूरत पड़ सकती है। इनमें हार्ट अटैक और स्ट्रोक का खतरा भी अधिक रहता है। कोरोना के कुछ मरीजों को इलाज के दौरान स्टेरॉयड्स दिए जाते हैं जो ब्लड शुगर का लेवल बढ़ा सकते हैं। ऐसे में मरीज को इंसुलिन देकर स्थिति को कंट्रोल किया जाता है। एक और बात का ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है, शरीर में पानी की कमी बिल्कुल न होने दें।

कोरोना से जूझने वाले मरीजों को इमरजेंसी केयर की जरूरत

इंद्रप्रस्थ अपोलो हॉस्पिटल के एंड्रोक्राइनोलॉजी की सीनियर कंसल्टेंट डॉ. रिचा चतुर्वेदी ने बताया, अगर टाइप-2 डायबिटीज वालों में कोरोना का संक्रमण होता तो हालत नाजुक होने का खतरा ज्यादा रहता है। संक्रमण के बाद जैसे-जैसे वायरस अपना असर छोड़ता है मरीज में सूजन बढ़ती जाती है।

ऐसे मरीजों में थकान, मांसपेशियों में दर्द, अधिक प्यास लगना, बार-बार पेशाब करना, सांस लेने में तकलीफ होना और सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने जैसे लक्षण नजर आते हैं। इन्हें इमरजेंसी केयर की जरूरत होती है।

इंद्रप्रस्थ अपोलो हॉस्पिटल के रेस्पिरेट्री मेडिसिन एक्सपर्ट डॉ. निखिल मोदी कहते हैं, हॉस्पिटल में आने वाले कोरोना के मरीजों में 20 से 30 फीसदी तक डायबिटीज के रोगी थे। इनकी हालत नाजुक थी। इनके लिए डायबिटीज से जुड़ी दवाएं और इंसुलिन लेना जरूरी था।

महामारी में सबसे जरूरी सलाह है कि शुगर लेवल कंट्रोल में रखें, दवाएं समय पर लें। इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें और बिना मास्क बाहर न निकलें।

