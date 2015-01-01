पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेरेंट्स को अलर्ट करने वाली रिसर्च:बच्चे में पोषक तत्वों की कमी से 8 इंच तक कम हो सकती है शरीर की लंबाई

17 मिनट पहले
  • बच्चों की सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स में और सबसे कम ईस्ट तिमोर में है
  • लैंसेट जर्नल में पब्लिश रिसर्च में वैज्ञानिकों ने किया दावा

कमजोर खानपान का असर बच्चों के शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास पर पड़ता है। मेडिकल जर्नल लैंसेट में छपी एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि पौष्टिक आहार न मिलने से बच्चों की औसत लंबाई पर 20 सेंटीमीटर (7.9 इंच) तक का असर पड़ सकता है।

लम्बाई बच्चों के खानपान के स्तर को बताती है

रिसर्च कहती है, किसी इलाके में खास उम्र के बच्चों की औसत लंबाई से यह पता लगाया जा सकता है कि लम्बे समय तक वहां खाने की क्वालिटी कैसी रही है। बच्चों की लंबाई और वजन में जेनेटिक्स की अहम भूमिका होती है। लेकिन, जब बात पूरी आबादी के बच्चों की लंबाई और वजन की हो तो इसमें पोषण और पर्यावरण का रोल अधिक होता है।

रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि साल 2019 में 19 साल की उम्र के लड़कों में सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स में थी। इस आयुवर्ग के लड़कों की औसत लंबाई 183.8 सेंटीमीटर (करीब 6 फीट) थी। वहीं, सबसे कम औसत लंबाई तिमोर (160.1 सेंटीमीटर या 5 फीट, 3 इंच) में थी।

ऐसे हुई रिसर्च
इस रिसर्च के लिए 5 से 19 साल तक के 6.5 करोड़ बच्चों के डेटा का विश्लेषण किया गया है। ये डेटा 1985 से लेकर साल 2019 तक हुई 2000 से ज्यादा स्टडी से लिए गए हैं। रिपोर्ट में पाया गया है कि सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई उत्तर-पश्चिमी और सेंट्रल यूरोप के देशों में है। वहीं, सबसे कम औसत लंबाई दक्षिण, दक्षिण-पूर्व एशिया, लैटिन अमेरिका, पूर्वी अफ्रीका में है।

नीदरलैंड्स को उदाहरण बनाकर समझाया
लाओस में रहने वाले 19 साल के लड़कों की औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड में रहने वाले 13 साल के बच्चों की औसत लंबाई के आसपास यानी 5 फीट, 4 इंच है। ग्वाटेमाला, बांग्लादेश, नेपाल और तिमोर की 19 साल की लड़कियों की औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स की 11 साल की लड़कियों की औसत लंबाई (5 फीट) के बराबर है।

लंबाई में सबसे ज्यादा सुधार चीन और दक्षिण कोरिया में
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 1985 के बाद से यानी पिछले 35 सालों में बच्चों की औसत लंबाई के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा सुधार चीन और दक्षिण कोरिया में आया है। वहीं, कई सब-सहारा अफ्रीका के देशों की औसत लंबाई इन सालों में नहीं बदली है।

कोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क

