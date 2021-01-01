पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Diabetes Treatment; Delhi AIIMS Study On Ayurvedic Medicine BGR 34 And Allopathic Glibenclamide

पहली बार:एलोपैथी और आयुर्वेद मिलाकर बनाई नई दवा, यह डायबिटीज कंट्रोल करने के साथ हार्टअटैक और मोटापे से भी बचाएगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: पवन कुमार
  • दिल्ली एम्स के वैज्ञानिकों ने स्वदेशी बीजीआर-34 और ग्लिबेनक्लामीड दवा पर की स्टडी
  • इससे इंसुलिन का स्तर बढ़ा और लेप्टिन हार्मोन कम हुआ नतीजा मोटापा कंट्रोल होगा

कोरोना महामारी में डायबिटीज को काबू में लाने के लिए दिल्ली एम्स में पहली बार एलोपैथी और आयुर्वेद की दवा तैयार की गई है। दोनों दवाएं आयुर्वेदिक दवा बीजीआर-34 और एलोपैथिक दवा ग्लिबेनक्लामीड को एक साथ प्रयोग करके बनाई गईं। नई दवा से डायबिटीज तो कंट्रोल होगी ही, दिल से जुड़ी बीमारियों का खतरा भी कम हो सकेगा।

दोनों दवा साथ लेने पर दोगुना असर हुआ

इस दवा पर स्टडी की गई है। टेस्ट में पता चला है कि यह दवा रक्त कोशिकाओं में बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल को भी जमने नहीं देगी और मोटापे को कम करेगी । दिल्ली एम्स के फार्माकोलाॅजी डिपार्टमेंट की इस में कहा गया है कि बीजीआर-34 और एलोपैथिक दवा ग्लिबेनक्लामीड का पहले अलग-अलग और फिर साथ में टेस्ट किया गया। दोनों ही टेस्ट के परिणामों की जब तुलना की गई तो पता चला कि एक साथ दोनों दवा देने से दोगुना असर हुआ। इससे इंसुलिन के स्तर को बहुत तेजी से बढ़ावा मिलता है और लेप्टिन हार्मोन का स्तर भी कम होने लगता है।

हार्मोन कंट्रोल होने पर बीमारियों का असर घटता है

फार्माकोलॉजी विभाग के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. सुधीर चंद्र सारंगी की निगरानी में हो रही यह स्टडी मार्च 2019 से तीन चरणों में की जा रही है। पहले चरण के प्री-क्लिनिकल ट्रायल (चूहों पर) के अंतरिम परिणाम में यह निष्कर्ष निकाला गया है।

विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इंसुलिन का स्तर बढ़ने से जहां डायबिटीज कंट्रोल होना शुरू हो जाता है, वहीं लेप्टिन हार्मोन कम होने से मोटापा और मेटाबॉलिज्म से जुड़े नकारात्मक प्रभाव कम होते हैं। साथ ही इसके इस्तेमाल से कोलेस्ट्रोल में ट्राइग्लिसराइड और वीएलडीएल का स्तर भी कम हो रहा है।

इसका मतलब यह कि डायबिटीज रो‌गी में हार्ट अटैक का खतरा कम होने लगता है। यह एचडीएल (अच्छे कोलेस्ट्रॉल) के स्तर को बढ़ाकर धमनियों में ब्लॉकेज नहीं होने देती है।

बीजीआर 34 की एंटी-डायबिटिक क्षमता का पता लगाया

एम्स के डॉक्टरों ने यह अध्ययन बीजीआर-34 की एंटी-डायबिटिक क्षमता का पता लगाने के लिए किया है। इस आयुर्वेदिक दवा को लखनऊ के सेंट्रल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिसिनल एंड एरोमैटिक प्लांट्स और नेशनल बॉटेनिकल रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के वैज्ञानिकों ने खोजा था।

