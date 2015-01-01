पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धनतेरस आज:तांबे के बर्तन पेट की बीमारियां दूर करेंगे और चांदी याद्दाश्त तेज करेगी, जानिए दिवाली में कौन से बर्तन खरीदें जो सेहतमंद रखे

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोहे के बर्तनों में बनाया गया खाना शरीर का पीलापन और सूजन दूर करता है
  • मिट्टी के बर्तन खाने की पौष्टिकता को बरकरार रखते हैं और पाचन बेहतर करते हैं

स्वस्थ रखने में जितना खानपान जरूरी है उतने ही जरूरी हैं बर्तन। जिसे अक्सर नजरअंदाज किया जाता है। अलग-अलग धातुओं के बर्तनों के फायदे भी अलग हैं। जब इनमें खाना पकाया या रखकर खाया जाता है तो धातु का असर पूरे शरीर पर होता है। जैसे मिट्टी के बर्तन में रखा पानी पीने पर शरीर लंबे समय ठंडा रहता है और तांबे के बर्तन में रखा पानी पेट को फायदा पहुंचाता है। इस दिवाली खरीदारी करते समय ध्यान रखें कि किस धातु का बर्तन खरीद रहे हैं। राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद संस्थान, जयपुर के आयुर्वेद विषेशज्ञ डॉ. हरीश भाकुनी बता रहे हैं अलग-अलग धातुओं के बर्तन के फायदे....

तांबा: इस बर्तन में 8 घंटे रखा पानी किडनी, लिवर और पेट के लिए फायदेमंद है

क्यों जरूरी : आयुर्वेद के मुताबिक, तांबा शरीर के वात, कफ और पित्त दोष को संतुलित करता है। यह धातु पानी को शुद्ध करती है और बैक्टीरिया को खत्म करती है। यह शरीर से फैट और विषैले तत्वों को दूर करने के साथ शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने का काम करता है।

तांबे के बर्तन में रखा पानी पेट, किडनी और लिवर के लिए खास फायदेमंद है। साथ ही यह वजन नियंत्रित करने में मदद करता है। इसका पूरा उठाने के लिए कम से कम तांबे के बर्तन में 8 घंटे तक पानी रखने के बाद ही पीएं।

ध्यान रखें : तांबे के बर्तन में दूध कभी ना पिएं और न ही रखें। इसकी प्रकृति दूध को विषैला बना देती है।

चांदी : इसके बर्तन में रखा पानी रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ाता है

क्यों जरूरी : इस धातु का सम्बंध दिमाग से है और शरीर के पित्त को नियंत्रित करती है। खासकर छोटे बच्चों का दिमाग तेज करने के लिए चांदी के बर्तन में भोजन या पानी दिया जाता है। इसकी प्रकृति शरीर को ठंडा रखती है। चांदी के बर्तन रखकर भोजन खाने से तन और मन शांत होता है।

ऐसे लोग जो संवाद करते हैं या किसी अध्ययन से जुड़े हैँ वे चांदी के बर्तन का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। यह धातु 100 फीसदी बैक्टीरिया फ्री होती है इसलिए इंफेक्शन भी बचाती है। चांदी के बर्तन इम्युनिटी बढ़ाकर मौसमी बीमारियों से भी बचाते हैं।

ध्यान रखें - चांदी के बर्तन में खाने के कोई नुकसान नहीं हैं।

लोहे : इसके बर्तनों में बना खाना आयरन की कमी को पूरा करता है

क्यों जरूरी : काफी समय से खाना बनाने में लोहे की कढ़ाही का प्रयोग किया जा जाता रहा है क्योंकि यह आसानी से उपलब्ध होता है और आयरन की कमी पूरी करता है। लोहे की कढ़ाही में बना खाना खासतौर पर महिलाओं को खाना चाहिए क्योंकि आयरन की कमी के मामले इनमें अधिक देखे जाते हैं।

हरी सब्जियां लोहे के बर्तनों में ही पकानी चाहिए। इसमें तैयार खाना शरीर का पीलापन और सूजन दूर करता है। लोहे के बर्तनों में रखकर दूध पीना फायदेमंद है।

ध्यान रखें : इसमें खाना बनाएं लेकिन खाने के लिए लोहे के बर्तनों का प्रयोग न करें।

सोना : यह आंखों की रोशनी और स्किन की चमक बढ़ाता है

क्यों जरूरी : सोने की तासीर गर्म और चांदी की प्रकृति ठंडी होती है। महंगी होने के कारण इस धातु से बर्तनों का इस्तेमाल हमेशा से ही कम लोग किया करते थे। सोने की तासीर गर्म होने के कारण सर्दियों में इसमें खाना बनाकर खाने से ज्यादा फायदा मिलता है। यह स्पर्म काउंट बढ़ाता है, शरीर के अंदरूनी और बाहरी दोनों हिस्सों में इसका असर दिखता है। सोना शरीर को मजबूत बनाने के साथ आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ाता है और स्किन पर चमक लाता है।

स्टील: इसके बर्तन न तो फायदा पहुंचाते हैं और न नुकसान

क्यों जरूरी : स्टील के बर्तन हर घर में दिख जाएंगे। सस्ते और आसानी से उपलब्ध होने के कारण इनका चलन अधिक है। लेकिन ये बर्तन न तो फायदा पहुंचाते हैं और न ही नुकसान। इनमें खाना बनाने या खाने से शरीर पर खास फर्क नहीं पड़ता। स्टील के बर्तन ना ही गर्म होने पर क्रिया करते है और ना ही अम्ल से, इसलिए यह सुरक्षित और किफायती होते हैं।

मिट्टी के बर्तन: इसमें बना खाना पेट के रोग दूर करता है

क्यों जरूरी : पेट के रोगियों के लिए मिट्टी के बर्तन में खाना और पकाना फायदेमंद होता है। मिट्टी के बर्तन में खाना पकाने से इसके पोषक तत्व खत्म नहीं होते हैं। ये भोजन को पौष्टिक बनाए रखने में मदद करते हैं। इसके फायदे लेने की सबसे जरूरी शर्त है मिट्टी में मिलावट नहीं होनी चाहिए।

कई बार मिट्टी के बर्तनों को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए इसमें पेंट कर दिया जता है या चिकनी मिट्टी की मिलावट की जाती है। बढ़ती बीमारियों के चलते लोग एक बार फिर मिट्टी के बर्तनों की तरफ लौट रहे हैं। मिट्टी के बर्तनों में खाना पकाने से रक्त प्रदर (महावारी) या नाक से खून आना जैसी समस्याओं से राहत मिलती है। गर्मियों में मिट्टी के बर्तनों रखा पानी पीने से पाचन बेहतर होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें