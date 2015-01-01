पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्ज का खर्च:16 करोड़ रुपए के इंजेक्शन से होगा 8 हफ्ते के इस बच्चे का इलाज, पेंरेंट्स जुटा रहे इलाज का खर्च

4 मिनट पहले
  • आठ हफ्ते के एडवर्ड को जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर एट्रॉफी की बीमारी
  • बच्चे का इलाज दुनिया के सबसे महंगे जोलगेनेस्मा इंजेक्शन से होना है

आठ हफ्ते के एडवर्ड को जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर एट्रॉफी (एसएमए) बीमारी है। इसका इलाज दुनिया की सबसे महंगी दवाओं में से एक जोलगेनेस्मा इंजेक्शन से होना है जिसकी कीमत 1.7 मिलियन पाउंड यानी करीब 16.79 करोड़ रुपए हैं।

एडवर्ड के माता-पिता जॉन हॉल और मेगन विलीस ने अब क्राउड फंडिंग से पैसे जुटाने के लिए मुहिम शुरू की है। उन्हें 1.17 करोड़ दान से मिल भी चुके हैं।

इंजेक्शन ब्रिटेन में उपलब्ध नहीं
जॉन कहते हैं कि वे उसकी जान बचाने के लिए हरसंभव कोशिश करेंगे। बता दें तीन साल पहले तक एसएमए का इलाज उपलब्ध नहीं था। लेकिन 2017 में 15 बच्चों को यह दवा दी गई जिससे सभी 20 हफ्ते अधिक तक जीवित रहे। यह इंजेक्शन ब्रिटेन में उपलब्ध भी नहीं है। इसे अमेरिका, जर्मनी, ब्राजील या जापान से मंगाया जाना है।

क्या है बीमारी

जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर एट्रोफी होने पर शरीर में एसएमएन1 जीन की कमी हो जाती है, जिससे मांसपेशियों का विकास रुक जाता है। बच्चों को सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है। ब्रिटेन में हर साल ऐसे 60 बच्चों का जन्म होता है जो एसएमए से ग्रस्त होते हैं।

महंगा होने के कारण एक ही बार देते हैं इंजेक्शन
जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर एट्रॉफी से जूझ रहे बच्चे को जोलगेनेस्मा इंजेक्शन सिर्फ एक बार दिया जाता है। इसकी वजह इंजेक्शन का महंगा होना है। यह इंजेक्शन उन तीन जीन थैरेपीज में शामिल है जिसे यूरोप में इस्तेमाल करने की परमिशन मिली है।

