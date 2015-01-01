पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुबह की एक्सरसाइज बेहतर:कैंसर का खतरा घटाना है तो सुबह 8 से 10 बजे के बीच करें एक्सरसाइज, स्पेन में हुई स्टडी में किया दावा

26 मिनट पहले
  • रिसर्च के मुताबिक, दिन में एक्सरसाइज करने से सरकेडियन रिदम सुधरता है
  • सुबह बढ़े हुए एस्ट्रोजन हार्मोन के स्तर को एक्सरसाइज से घटा सकते हैं

एक्सरसाइज रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता को बढ़ाने के साथ कैंसर का खतरा भी घटाती है। स्पेन में हुई रिसर्च कहती है, एक्सरसाइज से कैंसर का खतरा घटाना है तो वर्कआउट का समय ध्यान रखें। सुबह 8 से 10 बजे के बीच एक्सरसाइज करते हैं तो प्रोस्टेट, कोलोन और ब्रेस्ट के कैंसर का खतरा घट जाता है।

2,795 लोगों पर हुई स्टडी

इंटरनेशनल जर्नल ऑफ कैंसर में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, इसे समझने के लिए 2795 लोगों पर स्टडी की गई। स्टडी में सामने आया कि सुबह के समय एस्ट्रोजन हार्मोन का स्तर अधिक रहता है जो कैंसर की वजह बनता है। सुबह एक्सरसाइज करने पर इस हार्मोन का स्तर घटता है।

नींद और कैंसर का कनेक्शन
नींद और कैंसर का आपस में काफी संबंध है। नाइट शिफ्ट में काम करने वाले लोगों की सरकेडियन रिदम बिगड़ जाती है। ऐसे लोगों में कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। सरकेडियन रिदम किसी इंसान के उस बायोलॉजिकल क्लॉक को कहते हैं जिससे व्यक्ति के सोने और जागने का चक्र पूरा होता है।

इसलिए भी सुबह की एक्सरसाइज जरूरी
करंट ओपीनियन इन फिजियोलॉजी में पब्लिश रिसर्च के मुताबिक, दिन में एक्सरसाइज करने से सरकेडियन रिदम में सुधार होता है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, जो लोग शाम 7 से 10 बजे के बीच एक्सरसाइज करते हैं वो अपनी बॉडी क्लॉक को धीमा कर देते हैं और शरीर पर असर पड़ता है।

5 साल में कैंसर के मामले 12% बढ़ जाएंगे

इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, भारत में अगले पांच साल में कैंसर के मामले 12% बढ़ जाएंगे। अभी देश में कैंसर के 13.9 लाख केस हैं। 2025 तक बढ़कर 15.7 लाख तक पहुंचने की बात रिपोर्ट में कही गई है।

इस रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 2020 तक पुरुषों में 6.8 लाख केस और 2025 तक 7.6 लाख तक होने का अनुमान है। वहीं महिलाओं की बात करें तो 2020 में 7.1 लाख और 2025 तक 8 लाख केस होने का अनुमान है।

कैंसर से कैसे बचें

  • हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां, चना और फल खाने में शामिल करना। सब्जियों और फलों में फाइबर मौजूद होता है जो रोगों से लड़ने में हेल्प करता है।
  • शक्कर का सेवन कम से कम करें।
  • खाने के तेल में ऑलिव ऑयल या फिर कोकोनट ऑयल का इस्तेमाल भोजन पकाने में करें।
  • कैंसर के लक्षण हो तो कोशिश करें कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक चीजों का इस्तेमाल कम हो।
  • गर्भनिरोधक गोलियों का इस्तेमाल लम्बे समय तक न करें। इससे महिलाओं में ब्रेस्ट कैंसर या लिवर कैंसर होने का खतरा रहता है।

कैंसर के वो लक्षण जिसकी चर्चा कम होती है

  • पेशाब में खून आना
  • कुछ निगलने में परेशानी होना
  • मीनोपॉज के बाद खून आना
  • खून की कमी की बीमारी एनीमिया
  • शौच में आने वाला खून
  • खांसी के दौरान खून का आना
  • स्तन में गांठ

(कैंसर पर रिसर्च करनेवाली कीले यूनिवर्सिटी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार)

