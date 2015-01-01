पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

FSSAI की सलाह:खाने को फ्राई करने की जगह बेक और ग्रिल करें, तेल बदलते रहें; हार्ट डिसीज और कैंसर का खतरा घटेगा, वजन कंट्रोल में रहेगा

हेल्दी बॉडी के लिए तेल को इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका बदलिए। खाने को अधिक फ्राई करने की जगह बेक्ड, ग्रिल और स्टीम करें। इससे इसमें पोषक तत्व बने रहते हैं और शरीर को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचता। यह सलाह फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (FSSAI) ने ट्विटर पर दी।

FSSAI का कहना है कि डाइट को हेल्दी बनाने और फैट घटाने के लिए कई तरह के तेलों का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। ये हार्ट डिसीज, मोटापा और डायबिटीज का खतरा घटाते हैं और कई तरह के पोषक तत्वों की कमी पूरी करते हैं। जानिए FSSAI की 5 सलाह...

1. खाना टेस्टी बनाना है तो बेक या स्टीम करें
खाना बनाते समय चीजों को फ्राई करने की जगह उसे बेक, ग्रिल या स्टीम कर सकते हैं। इससे खाना ज्यादा टेस्टी बनता है और उसके पोषक तत्व बरकरार रहते हैं।

2. फ्राई फूड कैंसर, डायबिटीज और मोटापे का खतरा बढ़ाते हैं
FSSAI के मुताबिक, फ्राई फूड में अधिक कैलोरीज होती हैं जो वजन को बढ़ाती हैं। इसके साथ ही डायबिटीज, हार्ट डिसीज और कैंसर का खतरा भी बढ़ाती हैं।

3. खाना बनाएं तो तेल को नापकर ही डालें
जब भी खाना बनाएं तो तेल का इस्तेमाल नाप कर करें। इसके लिए टी-स्पून का प्रयोग करें। यह तरीका खाने में तेल की मात्रा को कम रखेगा। डाइट में तेल की मात्रा को कम करने का एक तरीका यह भी है कि इसे कम मात्रा में खरीदें। धीरे-धीरे इसका इस्तेमाल कम होगा। जितना कम फैट खाने में होगा, उतना ही स्वस्थ रहेंगे।

4. इसलिए अलग-अलग तरह के तेलों का इस्तेमाल करें
FSSAI के मुताबिक, खाने में कई तरह के तेलों का इस्तेमाल करें। इनमें जरूरी पोषक तत्वों के साथ शरीर को फायदा पहुंचाने वाले फैटी एसिड्स होते हैं। खाना बनाने के लिए सूरजमुखी, अलसी, तिल, मोमफली, सरसों और नारियल के तेल का इस्तेमाल करें।

5. तेल का इस्तेमाल कम करने के लिए रोस्टिंग करें
किचन में खाना बनाने के लिए स्मार्ट तरीके अप्लाय करें। जो चीजें रोस्ट करके खाई जा सकती हैं, उसे वैसे ही पकाएं। जैसे पापड़ को तलने की जगह रोस्ट करें। इससे पापड़ का फ्लेवर बरकरार रहता है।

