  • Hindi News
  • Happylife
  • Winter Season Foods | Green Salad, Sesame, Peanuts And Jaggery To Take In Winter; Winter Food In India To Keep You Warm

सर्दी की आहट:सर्दियों में शरीर को गर्म रखने और इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए मोटा अनाज, लहसुन-अदरक और गुड़ लें, एक्सपर्ट से समझें इसके फायदे

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्दी के मौसम में मक्का, ज्वार, बाजरा और रागी जरूर लें, ये पेट दुरुस्त रखते हैं
  • तिल, मूंगफली और गुड़ स्किन का रूखापन दूर करते हैं और चमक बढ़ाते हैं

सर्दियों की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। मौसम में ठंडक घुल रही है। ये समय है खानपान में बदलाव लाने का। एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं, सर्दी के मौसम में ऐसी चीजें खानपान में शामिल करें जो शरीर को गर्म बनाए रखें और रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता भी बढ़ाएं।

आज हम आपको सर्दी के मौसम में खान-पान से जुड़ी ऐसी चीजें बता रहे जो सस्ती हैं और आसानी से उपलब्ध हैं। ये हेल्दी होने के साथ गर्म तासीर वाली भी हैं। डाइटीशियन और आयुर्वेद एक्सपर्ट डॉ. किरन गुप्ता से जानिए, कैसा होना चाहिए, सर्दियों में खानपान...

पांच चीजें जो सर्दियों में जरूर लेनी चाहिए

मोटा अनाज : ये वजन कंट्रोल करने के साथ शरीर गर्म भी रखता है
सर्दी के मौसम में मक्का, ज्वार, बाजरा और रागी का भरपूर सेवन किया जाना चाहिए। इन्हें दलिया, रोटी या डोसे के रूप में लिया जा सकता है। इससे गेहूं के उपयोग में अपने आप कमी आएगी जो न केवल हमारे वज़न को नियंत्रित करने में मदद करेगा, बल्कि मोटे अनाजों की गर्म तासीर की वजह से शरीर में गर्मी भी रहेगी। हां, इनके साथ घी बहुत ज्यादा न हो जाए, इसका विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।

कच्चा लहसुन, हल्दी और अदरक : ये रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ाते हैं
सर्दी के मौसम में इन तीनों चीजों का सेवन जरूर करना चाहिए। अदरक के अलावा हरी लहसुन और हरी हल्दी (कच्ची हल्दी) भी इस मौसम में उपलब्ध होती है। इन तीनों में कई तरह के औषधीय गुण होने के अलावा इनकी तासीर भी गर्म होती है। ये मेटाबॉलिज्म भी बढ़ाते हैं जिससे वजन कंट्रोल में रहता है। कच्चे लहसुन को चटनी और कच्ची हल्दी को अचार के रूप में खाया जा सकता है।

तिल, मूंगफली और गुड़ : ये स्किन को चमकदार बनाते हैं
इन तीनों को एक साथ या अलग-अलग भी खाया जा सकता है। ये न केवल तासीर में गर्म है, बल्कि आयरन के भी अच्छे सोर्स हैं जो ठंड में हमारे लिए जरूरी है। सर्दियों की एक बड़ी समस्या त्वचा का रूखा-सूखा होना है। तिल और मूंगफली के नियमित सेवन से त्वचा चमकदार और मुलायम बनी रहती है। इन दिनों चाय या गाजर के हलवे जैसी चीजों में भी शक्कर की जगह गुड़ का इस्तेमाल किया जाना चाहिए।

हरी पत्तेदार सब्जियां : ये कफ से बचाती हैं
इस मौसम में मैथी, पालक, सरसों, बथुआ आदि हरी सब्जियां बहुतायत में मिलती हैं। इनमें विटामिन ए, ई, के, फॉलिक एसिड, आयरन, पोटैशियम और कैल्शियम जैसे पोषक तत्व बहुतायत मात्रा में होते हैं। हर दो मील्स में से कम से कम एक में यानी लंच या डिनर में इन्हें किसी न किसी रूप में अवश्य लेना चाहिए। ये वजन को नियंत्रित रखने के साथ-साथ कफ नाशक भी होती हैं जो सर्दी के मौसम की एक अन्य बड़ी समस्या है।

ग्रीन सलाद : ये पाचन सुधारते हैं और वजन नहीं बढ़ने देते
ठंड के मौसम में गाजर, मूली, टमाटर, खीरा, चुकंदर, हरा प्याज आदि भी प्रचुर मात्रा में उपलब्ध होता है। इन्हें लंच और डिनर दोनों समय के मील्स में जरूर शामिल करना चाहिए। ग्रीन सलाद से शरीर को न केवल कई तरह के विटामिन्स और मिनरल्स मिलेंगे, बल्कि इससे पाचन भी सुधरता है और मेटाबॉलिज्म भी बढ़ता है। मेटाबॉलिज्म में बढ़ोतरी हमारे वजन को नियंत्रित करने में मदद करेगी।

