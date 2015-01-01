पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

WHO की रिपोर्ट:दुनिया में मौत की सबसे बड़ी वजह दिल की बीमारी, इससे 20 साल में 20 लाख से अधिक जानें गईं

23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • WHO ने 20 सालों में टॉप 10 बीमारियों से होने वाली मौत का आंकड़ा जारी किया
  • दुनियाभर में टॉप-10 बीमारियों से जूझ रहे 5.54 करोड़ लोगों ने जानें गंवाईं

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के मुताबिक, पिछले 20 सालों में दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें दिल की बीमारी से हुईं। डायबिटीज के अलावा अब डिमेंशिया यानी भूलने की बीमारी भी दुनिया के उन 10 रोगों में शामिल है जो सबसे ज्यादा लोगों की जिंदगियां छीन रही है।

WHO ने बुधवार को हेल्थ रिपोर्ट जारी की। इसमें साल 2000 से लेकर 2019 तक का डेथ रिकॉर्ड शामिल किया गया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर में जिन 10 रोगों से सबसे ज्यादा मौतें होती हैं उनमें 7 ऐसी बीमारियां हैं जो एक से दूसरे इंसान में नहीं फैलतीं। ऐसी बीमारी को नॉन-कम्युनिकेबल डिसीज कहते हैं।

रिपोर्ट की 4 बड़ी बातें

1. दुनियाभर में 16% मौतें हृदय रोगों से हो रहीं
पिछले 2 दशक के आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, दुनियाभर में बीमारियों से होने वाली मौतों में 16 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी हृदय रोगों की है। पिछले 20 सालों में इस्केमिक ​​​​हार्ट डिसीज से होने वाली मौतों में 20 लाख से अधिक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 2019 तक ये आंकड़ा 90 लाख पहुंच गया है। दूसरे पायदान पर स्ट्रोक है।

WHO के डायरेक्टर-जनरल टेड्रोस अधानोम का कहना है, 'ये आंकड़े एक रिमाइंडर की तरह हैं जो बताते हैं कि हमें नॉन-कम्युनिकेबल डिसीज का तेजी से बचाव, जांच और इलाज करने की जरूरत है। शरीर की शुरुआती देखभाल ही ऐसी बीमारियों से बचाएगी और वैश्विक महामारी से भी लड़ेगी।'

2. हार्ट के बाद सबसे ज्यादा मौतें सांस के रोगियों की हुई
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, हार्ट के बाद सबसे ज्यादा मौतें सांस से जुड़ी बीमारियों से हुईं। तीसरे पायदान पर क्रॉनिक ऑबस्ट्रेक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिसीज और चौथे पर लोवर रेस्पिरेटरी इंफेक्शन है। क्रॉनिक ऑबस्ट्रेक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिसीज की मौतों में हिस्सेदारी 6 फीसदी रही। वहीं, पिछले 20 साल में लोवर रेस्पिरेटरी इंफेक्शन से 26 लाख मौतें हुईं। इसके बाद सबसे ज्यादा मौतें नवजातों की हुईं।

3. दो दशक में डायबिटीज से मौत के मामले 70% बढ़े
WHO के मुताबिक, मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़ाने में डायबिटीज भी जिम्मेदार है। यह 9वें पायदान पर है। पिछले दो दशकों में डायबिटीज से होने वाली मौतों में 70 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई। इसमें पुरुषों का आंकड़ा 80 फीसदी है। वहीं, डिमेंशिया से होने वाली मौतों में 65 फीसदी महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

4. अब बात राहत की, एड्स-टीबी से मौतें घटीं और लोगों की उम्र बढ़ी

  • 20 साल पहले दुनियाभर में होने वाली मौतों के मामले में एचआईवी/एड्स 8वें पायदान पर था जो 2019 में 19वें स्थान पर चला गया।
  • टीबी अब दुनिया की 10 बड़ी बीमारियों में शामिल नहीं है। 2000 में यह 7वें पायदान पर थी जो 2019 तक गिरकर 13वें स्थान पर चली गई है। मलेरिया से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी कम हुआ है।
  • पिछले 20 सालों में लोगों की औसतन उम्र 6 साल तक बढ़ी है। 20 साल पहले इंसान की औसत उम्र 67 साल थी जो 2019 में बढ़कर 73 साल हो गई है।

