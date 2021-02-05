पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लड प्रेशर इतना है खतरनाक:हाई ब्लड प्रेशर आंखों की रोशनी घटाने के साथ हडि्डयां कमजोर कर सकता है, ये 5 चीजें बीपी कंट्रोल करने में मदद करेंगी

एक घंटा पहले
  • देश में हर साल हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से 16 लाख मौतें होती हैं
  • बढ़ा हुआ ब्लड प्रेशर किडनी को भी डैमेज कर सकता है

देश में हर साल 16 लाख मौतें हाई ब्लड प्रेशर यानी हायपरटेंशन के कारण होती हैं। ज्यादातर लोगों का मानना है कि हाई ब्लड प्रेशर सिर्फ दिल की बीमारियों और स्ट्रोक की वजह बनता है। सच ये है कि यह हार्ट और ब्रेन स्ट्रोक के अलावा शरीर के कई हिस्सों पर बुरा असर छोड़ता है।

ब्लड प्रेशर अधिक बढ़ने पर ग्लूकोमा और रेटिनोपैथी का खतरा बढ़ता है। आंखों से दिखना बंद हो सकता है। डिप्रेशन बढ़ने के अलावा सेक्स से जुड़ी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं। एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं, ब्लड प्रेशर बढ़ने पर कैल्शियम शरीर में टिकने की जगह बाहर निकलने लगता है और हड्‌डियां कमजोर हो सकती हैं।

वैज्ञानिकों ने अपनी रिसर्च में खानपान के जरिए ब्लड प्रेशर कंट्रोल करने की सलाह दी है। डाइटीशियन सुरभि पारीक से जानिए खाने में कौन सी चीजें शामिल करके बढ़े हुए ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं...

1. डाइट में संतरा, नींबू और अंगूर शामिल करें
ब्लड प्रेशर ज्यादा रहता है तो डाइट में खट्‌टे फल जैसे संतरा, नींबू और अंगूर को शामिल करें, ये बीपी को कंट्रोल करेंगे। इसमें कई तरह के विटामिंस, मिनिरल्स और प्लांट कम्पाउंड हैं जो हार्ट को हेल्दी रखते हैं। इस पर रिसर्च भी हुई है। रिसर्च में 101 जापानी महिलाओं ने 5 महीने एक तय मात्रा में नींबू पानी पिया। रिजल्ट में ब्लड प्रेशर सामान्य होने की पुष्टि हुई।

2. कद्दू के बीज और तेल दोनों घटाते हैं बीपी
कद्दू के बीजों में मैग्नीशियम, पोटेशियम, आर्जेनीन और अमीनो एसिड पाया जाता है जो धमनियों को रिलैक्स रखने के साथ ब्लड प्रेशर घटाता है। इन बीजों का तेल भी असरदार है। एक रिसर्च में हाई ब्लड प्रेशर से जूझ रहीं 23 महिलाओं को कद्दू के बीजों का तेल खुराक के तौर पर दिया गया। रिजल्ट में ब्लड प्रेशर घटने की बात सामने आई।

3. खाने में दालें और फलियों की मात्रा बढ़ाएं
ब्लड प्रेशर से जुड़ी 8 अलग-अलग तरह की रिसर्च में सामने आया कि दालें और फलियां इन मरीजों के लिए फायदेमंद हैं। इनमें फायबर, मैग्नीशियम और पोटेशियम पाया जाता है जो बढ़ा हुआ ब्लड प्रेशर घटाता है। 554 लोगों पर हुई रिसर्च में यह साबित हुआ है।

4. गाजर धमनियों की सूजन घटाकर बीपी कंट्रोल करती है
17 लोगों को 3 महीने तक 473 ml गाजर का जूस दिया गया। रिसर्च में साबित हुआ कि गाजर बीपी भी कंट्रोल करती है। रिसर्च कहती है, गाजर में फिनोलिक कम्पाउंड काफी मात्रा में पाया जाता है जो धमनियों की सूजन को घटाता है। नतीजा, बीपी कंट्रोल में रहता है।

5. टमाटर में मौजूद लाइकोपीन हार्ट डिसीज का खतरा घटाता है
टमाटर पर हुई 21 तरह अलग-अलग रिसर्च में एक बात कॉमन रही कि इसमें मौजूद लाइकोपीन हृदय रोगियों में लिए फायदेमंद है। यह ब्लड प्रेशर को कंट्रोल करके दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा घटाता है।

अगली बार से अपने खानपान में ये 5 चीजें शामिल करके हार्ट, किडनी, ब्रेन और आंखों से जुड़ी कई बीमारियों का खतरा घटा सकते हैं।

