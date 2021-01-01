पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर दशक घट रहा बॉडी टेम्प्रेचर:170 साल में इंसान के शरीर का औसत तापमान 1.1 फारेनहाइट कम हुआ, वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान

11 मिनट पहले
  • अमेरिका की स्टेनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी ने अपनी रिसर्च में किया चौंकाने वाला दावा
  • कहा, शरीर का तापमान घट रहा, सेहत पर कितना असर पड़ेगा, बता नहीं सकते

इंसान के शरीर का तापमान घट रहा है। लगभग 170 साल पहले 1851 में हमारे शरीर का औसत स्टैंडर्ड तापमान 98.6 फारेनहाइट रहता था, जो कि अब धीरे-धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। वर्तमान में तापमान 98.6 फारेनहाइट (37 डिसें.)से घटकर 97.5 फारेनहाइट (36.3 डिसें.) हो गया है। इस बात से वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान हैं।

यह दावा स्टेनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी की रिसर्च में किया गया है। वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है, बढ़ती मेडिकल सुविधाएं, गर्मी के कारण लगातार बढ़ा हुआ तापमान और एयर कंडीशनर इसकी वजह हो सकती है।

सिविल वॉर के वेटरन्स का रिकॉर्ड भी रिसर्च में शामिल
स्टैनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में मेडिसिन की प्रोफेसर डॉ. जूली पर्सोनेट के मुताबिक, रिसर्च के लिए तीन तरह के डेटाबेस का अध्ययन किया गया। पहला डेटाबेस 1863 से 1930 के बीच हुए सिविल वॉर के 23,710 वेटरन्स का था। दूसरे में 1971 से 1975 के बीच अमेरिका में किए गए नेशनल हेल्थ सर्वे के 15,301 रिकॉर्ड्स शामिल थे। वहीं, तीसरे में 2007 से 2017 के बीच स्टैनफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के 1,50,280 लोगों के डेटाबेस का अध्ययन किया गया।

हर दशक औसतन 0.03 डिसे. तापमान घटा
शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि हर दशक में शरीर का औसत तापमान 0.03 डिग्री सेल्सियस घटा। हालांकि शरीर का औसत तापमान क्यों घट रहा है इसका सटीक कारण शोधकर्ताओं को नहीं मिला।

रिसर्चर जूली पर्सोनेट कहती हैं, स्टडी से यह पता चलता है कि हमारे आसपास की चीजें बदल रही हैं। हमने अपनी और लम्बाई और वजन में बदलाव होते हुए देखा है। तापमान घटने से हमारा शरीर ठंडा हो रहा है। इसका सेहत पर कितना असर पड़ेगा, कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता है।

