भारतीय डॉक्टर्स का दावा:कोरोना से संक्रमित होने पर स्वाद और सुगंध न समझ पाना अच्छा संकेत, हालत नाजुक होने का खतरा कम

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करीब 40 फीसदी मरीजों में स्वाद और सुगंध जाने के मामले सामने आते हैं
  • आईसीयू पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में ऐसे लक्षण बहुत कम दिखाई दिए

स्वाद और सुगंध का अस्थायी तौर पर जाना कोरोना संक्रमण के बड़े लक्षणों में शामिल हैं। हालांकि, भारतीय डॉक्टरों की एक टीम का दावा है कि ये लक्षण असल में अच्छे संकेत होते हैं। जो मरीज स्वाद और सुगंध खोते हैं उनके गंभीर रूप से बीमार होने का खतरा काफी कम होता है। जिन मरीजों के साथ ऐसा होता है उनमें सांस से जुड़े अटैक नहीं होते हैं। आम तौर पर कोरोना के मरीजों में ऐसे अटैक वायरस के 14 दिनों में अंदर आते हैं।

आमतौर पर 4 सप्ताह में यह समस्या ठीक हो जाती है
दुनियाभर में कोरोना महामारी अब 10वें महीने में प्रवेश कर गई है। इस दौरान लगभग सभी देशों में बड़ी संख्या में मरीजों ने स्वाद और सुगंध गंवाने की बात कही। हालांकि, आमतौर पर तीन से चार सप्ताह में यह समस्या ठीक हो जाती है। नोएडा स्थित यथार्थ अस्पताल के चेस्ट फिजिशियन और पल्मोनोलोजिस्ट डॉ. अरुण लखनपाल और उनकी टीम का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण आईसीयू में भर्ती होने वाले ज्यादातर पेशेंट ने स्वाद और सुगंध गंवाने की हिस्ट्री नहीं बताई।

डॉ. लखनपाल ने कहा कि करीब 40 फीसदी मरीजों में स्वाद और सुगंध जाने के मामले सामने आते हैं और ये मरीज के इलाज के लिहाज से अच्छे संकेत होते हैं। मेदांता अस्पताल के सीनियर डायरेक्टर डॉ. सुशीला कटारिया भी डॉ. लखनपाल की बातों से सहमत हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट की जरूरत आमतौर पर नहीं पड़ती है और अस्पताल में भर्ती कराने की नौबत भी कम ही आती है।

किसी भी सिम्पटम को हल्के में न लें, जांच जरूर कराएं
कई कोरोना मरीजों में स्वाद और सुगंध जाने के पूरे कारण अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सके हैं। लेकिन यह माना जा रहा है कि वायरस सेंस से जुड़े नर्व को प्रभावित करते हैं इसलिए ऐसा होता है। स्वाद और सुगंध का जाना सिर्फ कोरोना तक सीमित नहीं है। सर्दी, साइनोसाइटिस जैसे साधारण मामलों से लेकर ब्रेन ट्यूमर जैसे गंभीर मामलों में भी यह हो सकता है।

डॉक्टरों की यह भी सलाह है कि कोई भी सिम्पटम आने पर उसे हल्के में न लें। खुद की कोरोना जांच कराएं और सभी गाइडलाइन का पालन करें। अपना तापमान और ऑक्सीजन का लेवल चेक करते रहें।

