फीचर आर्टिकल:इंडियन चेस्ट सोसायटी ने महामारी के दौरान नेब्युलाइजेशन के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की, विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि नेब्युलाइजेशन सुरक्षित है

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस अभूतपूर्व समय के दौरान फेफड़ों को हेल्दी रखने और उनके उपचार के संबंध में कई तरह की भ्रांतियां पैदा हुई हैं। इसमें नेब्युलाइजेशन पद्धति की भूमिका और उपयोग भी शामिल है। इसको देखते हुए भारत में पल्मोनोलॉजिस्ट की शीर्ष संस्था "इंडियन चेस्ट सोसायटी" ने इस संबंध में चिकित्सकों के लिए मार्गदर्शक दस्तावेज तैयार करने के लिए एक टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया। इस टास्क फोर्स ने इस बारे में उपलब्ध सभी अपडेट साक्ष्य जमा करके मार्गदर्शन तैयार किया है। यह मार्गदर्शन हाल ही में प्रिंट के अलावा ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध कराया गया है। इस मार्गदर्शक दस्तावेज में बताया गया है कि महामारी के दौर में अस्पतालों के साथ साथ घरों में भी नेब्युलाइजर का उपयोग कैसे किया जाए। इस क्लिनिकल कमेंट्री के प्रमुख लेखक नागपुर के डॉ. राजेश स्वर्णकार हैं। उनके साथ दिल्ली के डॉ. जीसी खिलनानी, अजमेर के डॉ. नीरज गुप्ता और कोलकाता के डॉ. इंद्रनील हालदार ने सह-लेखक के रूप में कार्य किया है।

अस्थमा के एक्यूट अटैक, क्रॉनिक ऑब्स्ट्रक्टिव पल्मोनरी डिजीज (सीओपीडी) की तीव्रता को नियंत्रण करने के लिए और सायटिक फाइब्रोसिस, ब्रोंकाइटिस इत्यादि जैसी सांस की बीमारियों के घरेलू मेंटेनेंस उपचार के लिए अधिकतर नेब्युलाइजेशन थेरेपी का उपयोग किया जाता है। नेब्युलाइजर उन रोगियों के लिए उपयोगी हैं जो इनहेलर का उपयोग नहीं कर सकते (जैसे कि बुजुर्ग रोगी), या जिन्हें इनहेल मेडिकेशन की ज्यादा मात्रा की आवश्यकता होती है।

लेखकों ने स्पष्ट किया है कि कोविड-19 के संदर्भ में नेब्युलाइजेशन को न्यूनतम से मध्यम जोखिम की श्रेणी में रखा गया है। इंडियन चेस्ट सोसायटी की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक महामारी के दौरान नेब्युलाइजेशन के समय पारंपरिक फेस मास्क अवॉयड करना चाहिए, खासतौर पर कोविड-19 के मरीज का उपचार करते समय। इसके बजाय माउथपीस के साथ जेट नेब्युलाइजर के उपयोग की अनुशंसा की जाती है।

आईसीएस के नेशनल सेक्रेटरी डॉ. राजेश स्वर्णकार ने हाल ही में इस मार्गदर्शक दस्तावेज को देशभर के चिकित्सकों के साथ एक लाइव वेबिनार में शेयर किया। भारत के कई जाने-माने चिकित्सकों ने आईसीएस के दृष्टिकोण का समर्थन किया है और हालिया दिशानिर्देशों पर अपनी राय दी है।

डॉ. राजेश चंद्र मिश्रा, मानद सलाहकार इंटेंसिविस्ट एवं इंटरनिस्ट, अहमदाबाद, जनरल सेक्रेटरी आईएससीसीएम (2019-2020) का कहना है “अस्थमा के ऐसे मरीज जिन्हें कोविड-19 के लक्षण नहीं हैं या जिन्हें कोविड-19 डायग्नोस कंफर्म नहीं हुआ है वे अपने डॉक्टर द्वारा रिकमंड किया गया नेब्युलाइज मेडिकेशन जारी रख सकते हैं। हालांकि सुरक्षित दूरी बनाए रखना और हाथ धोते रहना जैसे मानक दिशानिर्देशों का पालन करना जरूरी है। हर नेब्युलाइजिंग ट्रीटमेंट के लिए नया मास्क, माउथपीस और ट्यूबिंग उपयोग करना चाहिए।”

डॉ. मिश्रा ने आगे कहा कि “नेब्युलाइजेशन थेरेपी के सुरक्षित उपयोग के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना और डॉक्टर्स, पैरामेडिक्स, देखभालकर्ताओं और मरीजों को नेब्युलाइजेशन के बेहतर रखरखाव और उपयोग की जानकारी देना आज के समय में बहुत जरूरी हो गया है। सबसे पहला कदम तो यह है कि नेब्युलाइजेशन थेरेपी शुरू करने से पहले जानकार चिकित्सक की सलाह जरूर लें। नेब्युलाइजेशन थेरेपी नियमित चिकित्सक के मार्गदर्शन में करने की सलाह दी जाती है।”

डॉ. मिश्रा के मुताबिक "कोविड काल ने कई आवश्यक अभ्यासों का फिर से मूल्यांकन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। रेस्पिरेटरी के क्षेत्र में एरोसोल के आरंभिक भय को फिर से देखने की आवश्यकता है ताकि लोगों को नेब्युलाइजेशन जैसी जरूरी चीजों से वंचित न किया जाए। यह खासतौर पर तब सही है जब जोखिम से ज्यादा फायदा महत्वपूर्ण है।”

इसके अलावा, जब समुदाय में कोविड का प्रसार कम हो जाए तो इसे कोविड के पहले के समय जैसा किया जा सकता है। सर्दियों के मौसम में नेब्युलाइजेशन बीमारी को बिगड़ने से बचाने, मरीज को घर पर रखने और अस्पताल में भर्ती करने से बचाव का एक महत्वपूर्ण साधन है।

घर पर नेब्युलाइजेशन करने के लिए सभी सावधानियों का पालन करना आवश्यक है जैसे कि एक हवादार कमरे में एक साफ नेब्युलाइजर का उपयोग करना और हर उपयोग के बाद नेब्युलाइजर को कीटाणुरहित करना। परिवार के सदस्यों के बीच भी नेब्युलाइजर शेयर नहीं करने की अनुशंसा की जाती है। संक्रमण रोकने के लिए प्रत्येक नेब्युलाइजर एक ही व्यक्ति के उपयोग वाला होना चाहिए। रोगी डिस्पोजबल नेब्युलाइजर एक्सेसरीज का भी उपयोग कर सकते हैं। उपयोग के पहले और बाद में नेब्युलाइजर को अच्छी तरह साफ और कीटाणुरहित करना बहुत जरूरी है!

नेब्युलाइजेशन एक सुरक्षित थेरेपी है बशर्ते कि इसे समुचित सावधानी के साथ किया जाए। इस दृष्टिकोण को नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ हेल्थ एंड केयर एक्सीलेंस (नाइस), यूके; इंटरनेशनल सोसाइटी ऑफ एरोसोल्स इन मेडिसिन (इसाम), यूएस और ब्रिटिश थोरासिस सोसाइटी (बीटीएस), यूके जैसे अंतर्राष्ट्रीय प्राधिकरणों ने भी मान्य किया है।

